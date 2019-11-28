Oculus Go standalone VR headset is just $149 at Walmart before Black Friday

As Black Friday 2019 approaches, the elves at T3 have spent a long time finding and compiling the very deals from all across the web and for every tech product category you could think of. There's a lot to love this year, which made our job pretty enjoyable.

So, whatever your needs and wants, we'll have a breakdown of the best deals, be it a new smartphone, laptop, smart home tech, gaming stuff, kitchenware, or headphones. We've got you covered, so sit back and browse.

Oculus Go standalone VR headset | Was $199 | Sale price $149 | Available now at Walmart

Oculus has been making big waves in the gaming world for some time now, powered by Facebook's huge resources, and the fruits of their labor are clear with the Go, an amazing standalone VR experience that we thoroughly recommend.View Deal

Oculus burst onto the scene a little while ago and has proven itself to be one of the leading companies working in VR, especially after it was acquired by Facebook and now has access to essentially unlimited resources. The Go is the product of that, an amazing standalone VR headset that's perfect for a bunch of different tasks.

One of the misconceptions about VR is that it's only for gaming, when in reality it has a bunch of cool uses, including watching movies on a massive screen and meeting up with friends in VR. As time goes on and the tech matures, even more creative and fun things will be dreamt up. It's a great time to get in on the action.