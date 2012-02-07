Nikon D800 launched with 36.3 megapixel sensor

While the previous incarnation lacked certain key features that would have made it a contender with the Canon, the D800 plans to beat it all together

Nikon has announced the new Nikon D800 DSLR, its middle-point camera system that will be placed between the D700 and the Nikon D4.

Nikon D800 Specs

Featuring a staggering 36.3 megapixel sensor the D800 is aimed at the professional photographer who needs something more portable than the titanic D4.

With many of the same advanced specs as the D4 the D800 is capable of shooting full-HD 1080p up to 29mins and 59secs.

The camera also features an ISO of 100-6400 making it suitable for shooting in even the most challenging light conditions.

Nikon D800 features

The D800 features the same Advanced Recognition System found on the D4 which will allow the camera to do much of the work for you.

With HDMI-output it is able to output HD footage without compression making it just as useful for sharing the images.

The Nikon D800 is not a cheap camera, no sir. Costing just shy of £3,000 it is definitely for those who are either a professional photographer or serious camera nuts. It'll be available to buy in the UK by the end of March.