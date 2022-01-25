New Samsung Galaxy S22 price rumour points to more expensive Android phone

We're now just a couple of weeks away from seeing the Samsung Galaxy S22 in the flesh as Samsung takes the wraps off what could be the next best phone going. Details are trickling out and today we've got a decent look at how much the Galaxy S22 is going to set back European users.

Of course, the Galaxy S22 was always going to be expensive: the Samsung Galaxy S21 are top-end smartphones, easily ranking among the best Android phones, and, like the iPhone 13, that comes with a hefty price tag.

According to leaker Roland Quandt (@rquandt), Samsung has a bit of a shock in store for prospective Galaxy S22 owners in Europe. Citing the pandemic, parts shortages, and inflations, Quandt suggests the S22 will be expensive, starting at €849.

Whoever said S22 series was to be cheaper, didn't think of Covid, parts shortages and inflation.Actual official EURO prices:S22 8/128GB = 849S22 8/256GB = 899S22+ 8/128GB = 1049S22+ 8/256GB = 1099S22 Ultra 8/128GB = 1249S22 Ultra 12/256GB = 1349S22 Ultra 12/512GB = 1449 pic.twitter.com/QRnfrhkzTzJanuary 22, 2022 See more

The latest rumour fits in with other whisperings that we've heard, some of which put the mid-tier S22+ model at €1,190, which is around €190 more than the S21+.

On the American end, rumours suggest the S22 is likely to start at $899 for the S22 and go up to $1,299 for the S22 Ultra.

What else do we know about Samsung Galaxy S22?

The Samsung Galaxy S22 is shaping up to be a pretty big leap for the Galaxy series.

For starters, the displays are going to become smaller: 6.1-inches for S22, down from 6.2-inches; 6.55-inches for S22+, down from 6.7-inches; and 6.8-inches for the S22 Ultra, down from 6.9-inches.

Samsung is also rumoured to be upgrading the already-excellent camera systems on the S22 as well as introducing S-Pen support for the S22 Ultra, harking back to the Galaxy Note of old.

The designs are also expected to be tweaked slightly and some new colours might be on the way.

Can't wait for the Galaxy S22 series?