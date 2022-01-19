Samsung Galaxy S22 price leaks in Europe

Samsung is getting very close to unveiling the Samsung Galaxy S22, replacing the absolutely excellent Samsung Galaxy S21 and competing again for the best smartphone crown.

Thanks to leaks, we know quite a lot about the Samsung Galaxy S22, which will come in the S22, S22+, and S22 Ultra variants, and honestly we can't wait to get our hands on this things.

Judging by past leaks, we won't have to wait too long: Samsung is rumoured to be announcing the S22 on February 8, with devices shipping for February 24.

Adding fuel to the fire, Dutch website Galaxy Club just gave us some tasty new morsels. The S22, S22+, and S22 Ultra have been listed in Europe with Samsung's new Exynos 2200 SoC, among other changes.

Interestingly, the codenames for the products are SM-S901B, SM-S906B, and SM-908B. The "B" signifier means an Exynos chip – "E" means a Qualcomm-made chip – suggesting that the European S22 models will come with Samsung's Exynos chip, not the equivalent Qualcomm model.

Why Samsung has made this decision remains to be seen and we'll likely find out more on February 8.

But that isn't all: the Dutch listing also gives us a hint at the price of the mid-tier S22+ model. Apparently it will cost €1,190 for 8GB RAM and 128GB SSD, so most likely the bottom-end model, which is €190 more than the S21+.

The pricing aligns with other rumours that the S22 range will be getting a price increase across the board, likely starting at $899 for the base S22 model.

We're very excited to see the new Samsung Galaxy S22, which will likely compete directly with the iPhone 13 Pro Max for best smartphone in the world.

Can't wait for the Samsung Galaxy S22?