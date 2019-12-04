James Bond's new Omega Seamaster watch from No Time to Die unveiled

Omega has just unveiled James Bond’s newest watch. Yes, ladies and gentleman, this is the timepiece that will be strapped to the wrist of 007 in No Time To Die.

Called the Seamaster Diver 300M 007 Edition, Omega has worked closely on the development of Bond's watch with Daniel Craig and the filmmakers, whose knowledge of the James Bond franchise has influenced this stunning final design.

Bond has worn an Omega Seamaster since 1995's GoldenEye to celebrate Bond's naval heritage (he was a commander in the Royal Navy in Ian Fleming's books), and this time around is no different, with a stylish 42mm Seamaster made from Grade 2 Titanium.

This strong yet lightweight material (perfect for an undercover agent) is used for the case and bracelet (which is finished with an innovative adjustable buckle).

The Seamaster Diver 300M 007 Edition has been purposefully built with military needs in mind.

(Image credit: Omega)

For this watch, Omega has introduced an aluminium dial which replicates the aged brown 'tropical' hue that certain vintage dials turn over time. The aluminium bezel ring of this watch also features the same colour shade.

The timepiece also features special new doming of the sapphire-crystal glass has also created a slightly slimmer watch than the standard Seamaster Diver 300M models.

On the caseback, you’ll find a series of numbers, which follow the format for genuine military-issue watches. “0552” is a naval code-number, with “923 7697” being the number for a divers’ watch. The letter “A” signifies a watch with a screw-in crown, while “007” is, of course, James Bond’s iconic agent number. Finally, the number “62” refers to the year of the very first James Bond film.

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Omega) Image 2 of 5 (Image credit: Omega) Image 3 of 5 (Image credit: Omega) Image 4 of 5 (Image credit: Omega) Image 5 of 5 (Image credit: Omega)

The new watch is completed by a NAIAD LOCK caseback, which keeps all of the engravings in correct alignment.

Inside, it is driven the Omega Co-Axial Master Chronometer Calibre 8806, which has achieved the industry’s highest standards of precision, chronometric performance and magnetic resistance.

Daniel Craig describes the inspiration behind the watch, “When working with Omega, we decided that a lightweight watch would be key for a military man like 007. I also suggested some vintage touches and colours to give the watch a unique edge. The final piece looks incredible.”

The good news? You can buy Jame Bond's exact watch, and unlike previous years, this model won't be a limited edition.

The model will join Omega's current collection from February, and will be available with either a titanium mesh bracelet, or a striped NATO strap with 007 engraved on the loop.

It will be delivered in an exclusive brown fabric pouch and comes with OMEGA’s full 5-year warranty.

This watch can also be glimpsed in the new No Time To Die trailer, check it out below:

No Time To Die is set to arrive in cinemas in April 2020.

