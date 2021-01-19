Pogba's new Adidas Predator Freak football boots come with 360° Demonskin coverage for enhanced ball control

Ever since its first iteration 27 years ago, the Adidas Predator series has always been among the best football boots. The difference between the original Predator and the latest version, the Adidas Predator Freak, is quite significant, understandably.

Continuing the evolution of the series, the updated Predator Freak design features extended Demonskin spike coverage and a better fit.

The Adidas Predator Freak features '360° coverage' of adidas Demonskin technology. First introduced last season, this algorithm-generated layer of rubber spikes is said to be laid in a formation that "aligns to key contact points with the ball." Based on player feedback, the design team at Adidas has reduced the number but extended the surface area of the spikes for the 2021 design, positioning them with the aim of "enabling superior control and increased ball swerve."

Manchester United’s Paul Pogba commented: “From first wear, I knew Adidas had created something special with their Demonskin material. As soon as I touched the ball, I really felt a difference in the way my foot connected. I’m happy my experience with it so far has impacted the new Predator design.”

Another Adidas Predator ambassador, England National Team's Toni Duggan said: “Predator has been the perfect boot for me, and from testing the updated boot in training, I can tell already that the new model will help improve my control on the ball this season.”

And although both Paul and Toni might be slightly biased about the Predator Freak, from what we can tell, the improvements made to the design actually enhanced ball control.

Adidas Predator Freak: price and availability

The Adidas Predator Freak is available to buy at Adidas and selected third party retailers worldwide from 19 January 2021 for a recommended retail price of €280 / £230 / $400.

AUS prices to be confirmed.

(Image credit: Adidas)

Adidas Predator Freak: main features

The new Adidas Predator Freak includes a 'transformed' silhouette, the result of the new split-cut collar design. According to Adidas, this allows the foot a "greater range of movement" and "improved adaptability to feet of different shapes". Also forming part of the reimagined upper, a purecut laceless PRIMEKNIT collar and two-piece sock construction provides an easier entry into the boot and a 'locked in' fit around the midfoot and ankle, as well as "creating an even surface area for continued added ball control."

The Predator Freak has undergone some aesthetic changes too. Referencing the 1998 Predator Accelerator and the 2000 Predator Precision, the new-old look features the three stripes wrapping from lateral to medial sides and around the underside of the boot. The bright yellow Demonskin spikes, littered all around the upper, provide a 'striking look' against the blue-coloured background of the boots.

The Controlframe outsole has also been updated, albeit not as significantly as the Demonskin.

The Predator Freak range will also include shin guards and goalkeeper gloves featuring the same Demonskin technology, extending the "same sensation of grip and control across all positions on the pitch."

Adidas Predator Freak: image gallery

