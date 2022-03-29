Nanoleaf's new Sonic movie smart home lighting looks awesome!

Celebrate the Sonic movie by putting Sonic, Knuckles or Tails up in lights

Nanoleaf Sonic The Hedgehog smart home lighting
What would make your Sonic The Hedgehog Lego, Sonic Movie tie-ins or just a session with a Sonic game even better? How about smart home lighting that enables you to put Sonic, Knuckles or Tails on your wall? That's what Nanoleaf's new Shapes Starter Kit: Sonic Edition enables you to do.

I love Nanoleaf's smart light shapes: unlike Hue smart lights, which I use for sensible things, Nanoleaf's shapes are decorative and tons of fun. So the idea of a Sonic-themed set appeals enormously, and if you get fed up with the three characters you can rearrange the lights to completely transform the display.

Nanoleaf Sonic movie smart home life

These Sonic shapes can mirror the Sonic Movie

What I love about Nanoleaf lights is that they aren't static: you can get them to cycle through colour schemes, and you can also use the screen mirroring feature to make the shapes change colour based on what's happening on screen. If you prefer you can get them to react to your Sonic soundtrack, with the frequency of changes corresponding to how frantic the on-screen action is becoming.

Although the shapes here have been specially selected to match the three Sonic characters and colours, they're still normal Nanoleaf shapes with standard connections – so if you want to reposition them and/or use different colour playlists, doing so is really simple. That means the system is future-proof even if, heaven forfend, you fall out of love with Sega's high-speed hedgehog and his primary-coloured pals.

If you like the sound of smart home Sonic lights, you'll need to move fast: this Sonic starter kit is a strictly limited edition. The set is £299.99 and you can find out more at nanoleaf.me.

