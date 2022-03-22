These furry Sonic Xbox controllers are the best and worst things I've ever seen

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Xbox and Paramount Pictures have partnered together to create a custom Xbox Series S console as well as two Xbox Wireless controllers themed on the upcoming Sonic the Hedgehog 2 movie – and for some reason, the controllers are furry.

I'm not sure if it's the best or worst thing to ever happen (probably the latter) but furry Sonic controllers are now a thing. Available in Sonic Blue and Knuckles Red, the limited edition Sonic bundle is not available for sale, however, can be won through a new competition to promote the upcoming Sonic film.

I do worry about the hygienic element of these controllers, especially after a few long gaming sessions. Still, it's a unique prize (or booby prize, depending on how you look at it) that will no doubt get your family and friends talking next time they visit. The Xbox Series S console, on the other hand, actually has a pretty great design with Knuckles and Sonic going head-to-head and the iconic Sonic ring circling the main fan.

(Image credit: Microsoft / Paramount Pictures)

"The customised black Xbox Series S console features a golden portal ring shining on its surface alongside an embossed Sonic the Hedgehog 2 logo," wrote Xbox director of global partnerships Marcos Waltenberg in a blog post . "With textured coatings reminiscent of the 'bristly' texture of hedgehogs in the wild, the new Xbox Wireless Controllers come in Sonic Blue and Knuckles Red."

To enter the sweepstakes to get your hands on these controllers (if you're really sure) and the custom Xbox Series S, fans must retweet the official Xbox tweet announcing the collaboration with the hashtag #XboxSonic2Sweepstakes. Those in the US can also enter by redeeming Microsoft Reward Points. You must be 18-plus to enter and the competition ends on April 4th, 2022.

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 will star Ben Schwartz, James Marsden, Jim Carrey, Colleen O'Shaughnessey and Idris Elba with the film scheduled to premiere in theatres globally from April 8th, 2022. I personally enjoyed the first Sonic movie but the second one already looks a major step up. As long as Sonic doesn't floss again, that'll be a big improvement.