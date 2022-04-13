Microsoft Spring Sale includes RTX laptop deals, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for $1 and more

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

With Microsoft running its annual Spring Sale, gamers looking to score some good deals are in luck. Offering a huge selection of deals on gaming laptops, games, and accessories, the annual sale is a must-shop for Xbox and PC gamers alike.

Ending Thursday, April 21, Microsoft's Spring Sale is offering a plethora of Xbox deals, PC gaming deals including discounts on gaming headsets, gaming laptop deals and more. They're even offering up to $400 off select Razer Blade 14 gaming rigs for those looking to grab a solid gaming laptop on sale cheap.

Featuring classics as well as new release Xbox games on sale cheap for up to 80% off. Currently offering 750+ titles on sale, including a mix of classic titles as well as new releases, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S owners have a great opportunity to save big on some new games this month.

The sale also includes some of the best gaming headset deals on SteelSeries models today, with select SteelSeries headsets on sale for up to 30% off. HyperX accessories are also on sale as well, with one their top gaming keyboards – the Alloy Origins Core mechanical keyboard – on sale for $62.99 with solid $27 price cut.

There's plenty more on sale over at the Microsoft Store right now, but if you're a PC gamer or Xbox owner, you'll find the best deals below.

Microsoft Spring Sale

Save on everything from gaming accessories to gaming laptops, Xbox games and more now through April 21 at the Microsoft Store, With discounts of up to 80% off select products, you may just walk away with more than you bargained for.

Microsoft Spring Sale Xbox Deals

Sign up to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for just $1

Get access to over 100 of the latest and greatest titles for Xbox and play over console, PC, phones or tablets for just $1 right now. New games get added regularly, so it's an incredible deal if you're looking for something new to play.

Red Dead Redemption 2: was $59.99, now $23.99 ($36 off)

Grab Rockstar's greatest attempt at recreating the west over 50% off. If you skipped out at launch or just want to rebuy the game, this is the cheapest price you'll find it at.



Thrustmaster ESWAP Pro Controller: was $159.99, now $129.99 ($30 off)

Compatible with Xbox as well as PC, this customizable controller offers a ton of versatility over the standard controller. Play faster, smarter and better with interchangeable grip and stick modules, triggers and more.

Microsoft Spring Sale Gaming Laptop Deals

Razer Blade Pro 17 RTX 20 Series Gaming Laptop: was $3,199.99, now $2,699.99 ($500 off)

Featuring a 9th Gen Intel i7 that's pairable with up to NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 2080 GPU, the Razer Blade Pro 17 is a powerhouse for 1080p gaming. The hard drive could be a little larger, but that can always be upgraded later.

MSI Alpha 17 Gaming Laptop: was $1,499, now $1,349 ($150 off)

While not boasting an RTX mobile GPU, the MSI Alpha 17 is a solid mid-ranged setup. Featuring the Ryzen 7 4800H paired with AMD's own RX5600M GPU, it outputs up to 144Hz in many 1080p games from the past few years. Not a terrible machine for the price.

Editor's Recommendations