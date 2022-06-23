Pro-Ject Audio Systems builds a turntable for Metallica

Band merchandise often goes off in unexpected directions as their audience grows and matures and domesticity trumps endless T-shirts. When it comes to leftfield merch choices, few genres are more inventive than metal. You can buy an AC/DC wheelie bag, a Queen bar stool, a surprising number of Guns n’Roses jigsaw puzzles or even a pair of Mötley Crüe slippers, just a few examples amongst thousands of other eccentric products.
Metallica are no strangers to intensive merchandising. The band that brought you branded baby clothes, the ‘Enter Sandman’ door mat Metallica baby-gro, and the Four Horsemen beach towel, has over 700 items in its online store.
From August, the band’s truly dedicated fans will be able to get their hands on a rather more relevant rock object, the first Metallica turntable. Designed and built by the Austrian manufacturer Pro-Ject Audio Systems, the Metallica Limited Edition Turntable blends the band’s signature lightning bolt form with a heavy glass platter and aluminium sub-platter and metal feet. The entire ensemble is mirror finished, making every spin of a disc a mesmerising experience.
Playback is handled by a diamond-tipped stylus needle, affixed to an aluminium tonearm. Standard playback speeds are easily switchable, and the manufacturer even includes an extra belt for 78 rpm discs (opening up another marketing avenue for the band, perhaps?).
Vinyl’s revival continues apace, held back only by the dearth of working pressing plants. Like all bands, Metallica keeps up a steady stream of re-issues and box sets to keep collectors busy (the Black Album box set includes two 180gm records, 4 more 12” records, 14 CDs and 6 DVDs, all for $240), but diehard original fans should be able to dig out their original discs from the basement.
Handmade in Europe, the Pro-Ject Audio Systems Metallica Limited Edition Turntable will set you back £1,149.00
This article is part of The T3 Edit (opens in new tab), a collaboration between T3 and Wallpaper* which explores the very best blends of design, craft, and technology. Wallpaper* magazine is the world’s leading authority on contemporary design and The T3 Edit is your essential guide to what’s new and what’s next.