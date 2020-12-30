MASSIVE Samsung Galaxy S21 leak: price, specs, and more revealed

Rumors, reports, and leaks for the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S21 aren't slowing down one bit. The latest leak goes into great detail about two of the promised smartphone trio: the S21 and S21 Plus – nothing to see here in regards to the S21 Ultra, unfortunately.

While none of the details are officially from Samsung itself, they are tantalizing nonetheless. The leak covers the new phones' screens, cameras, batteries, and more.

The leak itself comes from German site WinFuture (as translated by The Verge). It starts with the phones' screens, which we did recently get a look at in some official teasers. The flat-edged blade bezel of the S21 and S21 Plus are not unlike the design of the iPhone 12, while the S21 Ultra retains the curved screen of its Galaxy S20 predecessor.

WinFuture reports new details, such as screen resolution: 2400x1080 for the S21 and S21 Plus, which is actually lower than their predecessors, which had a resolution of 3200x1080. Both will still offer 120Hz and 60Hz refresh rates.

Moving on to cameras, much of the hardware is unchanged: the S21 and S21 Plus share the same 12-megapixel ultrawide camera and 10-megapixel selfie camera as their previous iterations.

The telephoto camera, however, has changed. Much like the reduced resolution of the screens, this particular camera is also slightly smaller. It offers the same 64 megapixel resolution, but with a sensor .04 inches smaller than last time. Both phones will have video-recording capabilities of up to 8K/30fps.

Batteries also appear unchanged from the last phone generation. The S21 keeps its 4,000 mAh battery, and the S21 Plus predictably has a larger one, with a 4,800 mAh capacity. WinFuture also confirms the phones' processors: Exynos 2100 in Europe and Snapdragon 888 in the US.

Finally, WinFuture's leak mentions price, claiming €849 (roughly $1,040 / £770 / AU$1,365) for the standard S21 and €1,049 (roughly $1,285 / £951 / AU$1,686) for the S21 Plus. Again, keep in mind that none of the above are official specs or numbers from Samsung.

That said, we ought to hear word from Samsung itself soon. CES 2021 is just around the corner, and the all-digital event runs January 11-14. A release date was noticeably missing from WinFuture's leak, but word is that the Galaxy S21 lineup will launch in January as well. If that's true, then we'll be seeing a presentation from Samsung in the near future.

Source: WinFuture