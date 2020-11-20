Le Creuset Black Friday blowout: up to HALF PRICE casseroles, cast iron and stoneware and luxe cookware bundles

Le Creuset is doing the decent thing like any other sensible retailer and getting its Black Friday deals off to a head start. The premium French cookware brand has unveiled big discounts of up to 50% off selected items.

Choose from evergreen favourites, such as casseroles and sauteuses alongside great prices on bundles from non-stick cookware sets through to its classic stoneware collections.

Want some examples? We’ve got a couple of highlights down the page, but there’s also the likes of this Set of 3 Classic Rectangular Stoneware Dishes Volcanic for just £59, this cute Stoneware Set of 2 Petite Casseroles for just 25 quid, plus this mighty Signature Stainless Steel Non-Stick 2-Piece Frying Pan Set for a still reassuringly expensive £165.

As with all Le Creuset kitchen kit, the premium-grade quality and durability is what you’re paying for. These things should, literally, last you a lifetime. Here are some more kitchen essentials from the Le Creuset Black Friday blowout.

• Shop the Le Creuset up to half price sale

• There are also some stunning Amazon Le Creuset deals – on today only!

Le Creuset Cast Iron and Stoneware Essential Set Volcanic | Now £140 | Save up to 50% at Le Creuset

Brilliant quality and an equally excellent price make this cast iron soup pot, stoneware dish and cute ramekins combo a must-have. The pot is perfect for producing pretty much any kind of meal. It basically lets you pile in your ingredients and ends up producing succulent meals without much effort. Durable, easy to clean and great to look at, it’s a hit with us.

View Deal

Le Creuset Toughened Non-Stick 6-Piece Cookware Set | Now £495 | Save up to 50% at Le Creuset

Treat yourself to this classic Le Creuset cookware set that features a fab collection of toughened non-stick pieces. There’s a 24cm deep casserole, two shallow frying pans sized at 20 and 28cm respectively, a 24cm sauté pan with glass lid, and two saucepans with glass lids in 16cm and 18cm. The cast aluminium construction, elegant design and a lifetime warranty provides icing on the cake.

View Deal

Why you should buy Le Creuset

Already the world's favourite cookware, Le Creuset is now more popular than ever and appeals to seemingly everyone, from grandparents to students. It's even big on TikTok.

The reason for that is obvious, though. Le Creuset makes well made, beautiful kitchen wares. Its signature pieces are things like the casserole and grill pan we have here but it now makes practically anything you can think of to put in a kitchen, from coffee mugs to knives to pepper mills.

With a bit of care and attention, these are purchases that should last for many, many years. A lifetime in fact.

The other thing that probably enhances the appeal of Le Creuset is that while they are certainly premium products, they're not always overly expensive because deals like the ones here are running practically 24/7/365. You just need to know where to look…

A second helping of Le Creuset offers

Le Creuset will have more deals lined up for Cyber Monday while Amazon’s ongoing Le Creuset sales bonanza is always a good bet if you’re looking to get a raft of premium cookware at bargain prices.

• Shop all Le Creuset deals at Amazon

• Buy three Le Creuset products from a selected range and get 20% MORE off.

• The best cheap Le Creuset sale deals – carefully curated by T3.

Black Friday sales around the web

Apple – see the latest Apple offers here

– see the latest Apple offers here Best Buy – massive savings across every department

– massive savings across every department Dell.com – save big on notebooks, desktops, monitors and more

– save big on notebooks, desktops, monitors and more eBay.com – big discounts in the eBay Brand Outlet

– big discounts in the eBay Brand Outlet Home Depot – save on furniture, smart home devices and more

– save on furniture, smart home devices and more HP – save up to 30% on select products

– save up to 30% on select products Lowes – save up to $500 on select appliances

– save up to $500 on select appliances Lenovo – deep discounts on gaming laptops, student laptops and more

– deep discounts on gaming laptops, student laptops and more Microsoft – Surface and Xbox deals plus Microsoft Store Exclusives

– Surface and Xbox deals plus Microsoft Store Exclusives Newegg – get your computer parts for less

– get your computer parts for less Nordstrom – deals on Hunter, UGG, The North Face and more

– deals on Hunter, UGG, The North Face and more Target – Target is going big on Black Friday this year

– Target is going big on Black Friday this year Walmart – save big on tech, home appliances and much more

T3 guides to the Black Friday sales