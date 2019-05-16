Juicy PS5 and Xbox Two info to be presented at E3 2019 product showcase

For gamers eager to discover information about the next-gen PS5 and Xbox Two gaming consoles, then one event at E3 2019 looks like an absolute must: AMD's recently revealed "Next Horizon Gaming" event.

The "Next Horizon Gaming" event, takes place on Monday, June 10, 2019 at 3pm PT from The Novo at L.A. Live and, excitingly for any gamers who can't make the Geoff Keighley-hosted show in person, will be live streamed on AMD's YouTube channel and Facebook page.

The reason why gamers looking to discover more information about the next gaming generation should tune in? To quote AMD's own description of the show:

"At Next Horizon Gaming, AMD president and CEO Dr. Lisa Su will present to a live and global streaming audience details about upcoming products and technologies that will power gaming from PC to console to cloud for years to come."

An unveiling of information about about upcoming AMD products that will "power gaming from PC to console to cloud for years to come"? Sure sounds like PS5 and, potentially, Xbox Two talk to us here at T3.

After all, we already officially know that AMD is supplying the CPU and GPU guts for the PlayStation 5, with PS5 lead system architect Mark Cerny recently soft launching the console with U.S. tech publication Wired.

Further, AMD's own president and CEO, Dr. Lisa Su, recently confirmed to CNBC presenter Jim Cramer that the company had been working closely with Sony Interactive Entertainment to inject the PS5 with some powerful "special sauce", and that the firm was "really excited about what the next generation PlayStation will do.

PlayStation gamers currently look set to receive the PS5 in November 2020, so some more information about the console's AMD hardware, which was reportedly in part leaked recently by an insider who infiltrated an official Sony meeting, would be a welcome boon, and especially so in light of Sony itself not officially attending E3 this year.

As to AMD's Next Horizon Gaming event revealing information about Microsoft's next Xbox flagship console, which is codenamed "Anaconda", things are less sure, as no official details about the system have yet been revealed. However, considering that AMD produced the GPU that currently sits in the world's most powerful gaming console, the Xbox One X, the chances that it is working once more with the U.S. console maker certainly wouldn't surprise.

Naturally, as we are desperate to learn absolutely anything else about the PS5 and Xbox Two T3 will be watching the Next Horizon Gaming event live. So be sure to join us or check back in after the event for any new next-gen console details.

Via: Inverse