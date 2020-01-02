It looks like the first PRODUCT (RED) Apple Watch is about to be released

It looks like Apple is about to launch its first PRODUCT (RED) smartwatch, as the unannounced wearable was briefly spotted in a company database.

Although the first Apple Watch to get the PRODUCT (RED) treatment, Apple is no stranger to partnering with the HIV/AIDS charity. The current range includes a red iPhone 11, plus various PRODUCT (RED) accessories like iPhone and iPad cases.

Apple has also previously sold bright versions of the iPod nano, iPod Shuffle and iPhone 7, plus former Apple design chief Jony Ive and Marc Newson auctioned a one-off PRODUCT (RED) Mac Pro for charity in 2013, making almost $1m.

As for the Apple Watch, the company’s wearable has never been available in red. This, according to Watch Generation , is about to change.

(Image credit: Apple)

The French website says it spotted a reference number which briefly appeared in an Apple database, and that would correspond to a red version of the Watch Series 5. The site is clear to point out the reference number is different to the PRODUCT (RED) Watch straps Apple already sells.

It is likely that such a smartwatch would feature a red aluminium body with matching strap and a couple of tweaks to its user interface - just as how the Hermes versions of the Apple Watch have exclusive digital faces.

As has been the case with previous PRODUCT (RED) Apple devices, aside for the one-off Mac Pro, the Watch will likely cost the same price as the current Series 5, which starts at £399.

A release date for the red Apple Watch isn’t known, but March seems likely, as that’s when Apple is also expected to announce a new iPad Pro and the iPhone SE2.

