iPhone 12 packaging leak confirms what fans don't want to hear

Apple is all set to launch its flagship iPhone 12 range in a few months, with four different models to choose from, and a bunch of new features thanks to iOS 14. While fans are looking forward to the latest smartphone in Apple's lineup, and even more excited about the price - rumoured to be cheaper than the iPhone 11, and starting at $649 in the US - something they're not so happy about is the prospect of missing items.

Recent reports have suggested that the iPhone 12 could ship without a charger or earbuds, and now a packaging leak seems to confirm that the box will indeed be bereft of the necessities.

iPhone 12 inner box.This leaked image confirmed the rumors that the iPhone 12 will not come with a charger. 100% real..@9to5mac @MacRumors#iphone12 pic.twitter.com/bGHUbLENftJuly 7, 2020

Just last week, we heard that the iPhone 12 box will be thinner, because there won't be a charger or earbuds in the box, and that it will look "exquisite." And now a leaked image has popped up on Twitter - courtesy of Concepts iPhone that shows the inner packaging insert that is indeed, very thin, and just about has room for the Lightning cable and instruction booklet.

While most people will already have their own earphones lying around, as well as a charger or two, new customers to Apple's ecosystem are the ones who are going to be affected by the choice to scrap the accessories, footing the $50+ bill to get what they need, and negating any perceived price drop between the iPhone 11 and iPhone 12.

While the leaker claims that the render is "100% real", we should remain sceptical about how genuine it is. A number of different sources seem to be corroborating the suggestion that the iPhone 12 will scrap the charger and earbuds, but we're just not sure how legitimate the render is in this instance is.

The insert looks decidedly plastic which isn't the usual material Apple opts for, choosing recycled paper instead, but that could be down to the render itself, rather than a statement on the final product.

Either way, it's looking more and more likely that Apple is shipping the iPhone 12 without accessories, and is jazzing up the box as a result.

