Best iPad Pro deals around still happening at B&H Photo – up to $500 off select iPads!

iPad Pro deals are still going strong over at B&H Photo's, whose running a massive Back to School sale on Apple deals that you just have to check out.

Those shopping for the best iPad deals need to head over to B&H Photo's Apple Back to School sale today. You'll find some great discounts on iMacs, Macbooks, Apple Watches, and more, but some of the best Apple deals at B&H Photo are on iPads.

With some iPad Pros getting upwards of $500 off, these are easily the best iPad Pro deals we'll see until Amazon Prime Day comes around or Black Friday deals kick off.

Apple Deals at B&H Photo

Check out B&H Photo's massive Apple Back to School sale and find savings on everything from iPads to MacBooks. Save up to $400 on select iPads, up to $200 on MacBooks, and more. Hurry! These deals are only around while supplies last.View Deal

With savings of up to $500 on select models, shoppers can save big on previous gen and current gen iPad, iPad Air and iPad Pro tablets. This is an excellent chance for students to pick up a new school tablet on a budget and many of B&H Photo's iPad deals include AppleCare+ Protection Plans as part of the deal!

One of the best deals on iPads we've seen in some time, shoppers can pick up the previous gen iPad Pro 1TB model for $500 off it's standard $1,699 price tag. The storage capacity for it's price is just to great to pass up, but this offer is only available while supplies last. If you're serious about grabbing a new iPad cheap this is the deal to jump on.

Check out some of the best iPad Pro deals happening right now at B&H Photo's Apple Back to School sale today!

Best iPad Pro deals at B&H Photo

Apple iPad Pro 12.9" 1TB Wi-Fi + 4G LTE (Space Gray / Previous Gen)

Was: $1,699 | Now: $1,199 | Savings: $500 (30%) | B&H Photo

Grab Apple's 1TB iPad Pro 12.9" tablet for just $1,199 – $500 off it's regular selling price. Featuring both 4G LTE and Wi-Fi capabilities, this is a deal for those looking to get one of Apple's best iPads at an incredible price. Don't miss out!View Deal

Apple iPad Pro 12.9" 64GB Wi-Fi + 4G LTE (Space Gray / Previous Gen)

Was: $1,149 | Now: $799 | Savings: $350 (30%) | B&H Photo

Grab Apple's 64GB iPad Pro 12.9" tablet for just $1,199 – $500 off it's regular selling price. Featuring both 4G LTE and Wi-Fi capabilities, this is a deal for those looking to get one of Apple's best iPads at an incredible price. Don't miss out!View Deal

Apple iPad Pro 12.9" 256GB Wi-Fi + 4G LTE (Space Gray / Previous Gen)

Was: $1,299 | Now: $949 | Savings: $350 (26%) | B&H Photo

Grab Apple's 256GB iPad Pro 12.9" tablet for just $1,199 – $500 off it's regular selling price. Featuring both 4G LTE and Wi-Fi capabilities, this is a deal for those looking to get one of Apple's best iPads at an incredible price. Don't miss out!View Deal

Editor's Recommendations

We at T3 want to help you find the best deals on your favorite products. For more news, reviews, and great deals – as well as helpful buying guides – check out the articles below:

You can also check out our Amazon Prime Day 2020 hub, too! You'll find all the best deals at Amazon happening right now and during Amazon's biggest sale of the year when it kicks off.