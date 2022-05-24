Insta360's new 'invisible' drone cam for DJI Mavics looks incredible

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Insta360's has just released a new camera – the Insta360 Sphere – which enables you to capture 360-degree footage on your drone.

The Insta360 Sphere is currently only compatible with two drones – DJI Mavic Air 2 and DJI Mavic Air 2S – although to be fair, they are some of the best drones around. Once mounted securely, it'll enable you to capture 360 footage, which can be reframed in post to create multiple different edits from one recording session, and in which the drone itself is completely invisible.

Insta360 is known for its action cameras (this is the brand behind some of the best GoPro alternatives around – we especially like the Insta360 ONE RS). But with the release, it's bringing its 3D expertise to the drone accessory world. Check out a taster in the video below.

Let's take a quick look at three of the coolest features Insta360 is promising with this new gadget.

Typically, the drones can only capture the view in one direction at a time. At the risk of stating the obvious, 360 cameras capture the entire surrounding area, which means you can change the camera angle later on, via the Insta360 app and Studio desktop. The option to reframe afterwards opens up the possibility of creating multiple, very different edits from one flight.

If you've been mounting a 360 cam above or below your drone to capture 360-degree footage, you'll know the issue with that system is that the drone will obscure a big chunk of the footage you capture. The Insta360 Sphere has lenses mounted in such a way that the drone is invisible in your footage. "Insta360's proprietary dynamic stitching algorithm makes the whole drone (including the propellers) disappear automatically, leaving the user with glorious, uninterrupted shots," says Insta360.

3. You can add flying tricks in post

The Insta360 Sphere is available to buy now in the US and mainland China (sorry Brits – there's no UK release planned) with an RRP of US$429.99. To find out more, head to Insta360 (opens in new tab).