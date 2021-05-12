Incredible home upgrades, in the new issue of T3!

The new issue of T3 is here, revealing all the awesome upgrades available for working smarter and making the most of your leisure time.

Create the perfect home office then kick back when work is done with these great gadgets. Improve your productivity and level up your leisure time with everything from amazing monitors, lightweight laptops and stimulating coffee machines to glorious gaming gear, awesome audio kit and stunning TVs.

But there’s a lot more on offer in the latest issue! Find out why LG’s flawless new 'evo' OLED is the best you can buy, get sublime sound for under £130 with these AirPod-beating wireless earbuds, savour your summer with truly unbeatable BBQs and check out our early verdict on Apple’s lightning-fast M1 iPad Pro and iMac.

You can read a sample of the magazine right in your browser just below!

Even better, you can currently save up to an astonishing 37% off a subscription to T3 – that means you’re paying just £3.16 an issue. So make sure you head over to our store and get yours now!

What’s inside the latest T3?

In the June issue, you’ll find:

Incredible home upgrades – own your work-life balance with everything from amazing 4K monitors to staggering gaming gadgets

– own your work-life balance with everything from amazing 4K monitors to staggering gaming gadgets Budget-friendly earbuds – get amazing audio on the go for under £130

– get amazing audio on the go for under £130 OnePlus 9 Pro tested – a Hasselblad cam and slick screen make this a true flagship

– a Hasselblad cam and slick screen make this a true flagship 12 best BBQs for summer – get your season off to a sizzling start with these nifty grills

– get your season off to a sizzling start with these nifty grills LG G1 reviewed – LG’s ‘evo’ panel has made a strength out of OLED’s biggest weakness: brightness

– LG’s ‘evo’ panel has made a strength out of OLED’s biggest weakness: brightness Top-notch vlogging cameras – capture your greatest moments with these super snappers

– capture your greatest moments with these super snappers Sonos Roam rated – go beyond your home network with Sonos’ brilliant Bluetooth speaker

– go beyond your home network with Sonos’ brilliant Bluetooth speaker iPad Pro M1 and iMac M1 early verdict – super powered and absurdly fast

Take a look inside

GET UP TO 37% OFF T3!

Not only does subscribing mean you’ll get every issue of T3 straight to your door but if you subscribe now, you can currently save up to a fantastic 37% off the cover price – that means you’ll get it for just £3.16 an issue!