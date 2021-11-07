I unlocked a wristwatch in Far Cry 6 then wore it in real life, and you can too

Hamilton has teamed up with Far Cry 6 to create the Khaki Field Titanium Automatic Far Cry 6 Limited Edition, a wristwatch that is built for action in-game and in real life. I've worn the watch in the game, and in real life, and let me tell you, it's a really cool watch for gaming fans.

For those who havne't heard of Far Cry before, it's a first-person shooter video game developed and published by Ubisoft. Far Cry 6 is set in Yara, a fictional country ruled by the cruel dictator Antón Castillo brought to life by actor Giancarlo Esposito. As Dani Rojas, you must fight to free the nation from his rule.

The timepiece is unlocked fairly early in the storyline and is received as a gift upon completing a guerilla mission.

Once you unlock access to the in-game timepiece it'll give players a unique “keeps on ticking” function. The defensive wrist gear improves general defence during sprints, allowing you to get in and out of danger quickly and efficiently.

Unfortunately, I didn't seem to get any powerups when wearing the watch IRL.

In honour of the game's storyline, only 1983 (the year in which the game is set) pieces of the special edition watch worn in-game will be available for purchase IRL.

(Image credit: FarCry/Hamilton)

Talking of IRL, Hamilton’s real Khaki Field Titanium Automatic is rugged, resilient and reliable.

Surrounded by a 42mm brushed titanium case, the limited edition’s black vinyl dial features a matte centre and a split ‘6’ marker, a reference to the game logo’s typography. A red seconds hand is a nod to the game revolutionary colours, chosen as a tribute to Yara’s guerilla forces.

The Khaki Field Titanium is paired with a brown leather NATO strap, and each watch also comes with an additional brown nubuck leather strap and changing tool to represent the do-it-yourself, ‘resolver’ spirit that’s critical for game players to embrace.

(Image credit: FarCry/Hamilton)

All watches are delivered in eco-friendly packaging and also includes a leather pouch.

The Khaki Field Titanium is more than just a gimmicky prop with no substance, it's powered by Hamilton's H-10 automatic movement featuring an 80-hour power reserve and a skeletonized rotor that can be viewed through the open case-back.

(Image credit: FarCry/Hamilton)

When talking about the partnership, Hamilton CEO Vivian Stauffer said, “We know from experience that designing a prop watch for the screen doesn’t always immediately translate to a real-world product.

“It made the idea of someone wearing this limited edition piece while also using it as wrist gear in-game an extremely exciting prospect and we can’t wait to see it in action.”

If you'd like to wear the watch virtually in the game, then you can play Far Cry 6 now on Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Stadia, Amazon Luna and for Windows PC.

If you'd like to wear the watch in real life, then you can buy the Hamilton Khaki Field Titanium Automatic Far Cry 6 Limited Edition from Hamilton's website for £1,000.

