Huawei P30 and Mate 20 owners are getting THIS free upgrade

Owners of Huawei phones including the P30, the P30 Pro, the Mate 20 and Mate 20 Pro have a nice free surprise coming their way this month in the form of the EMUI 10 software update.

The free Huawei update, which was first unveiled at Huawei Developer Conference last August, brings improved layout and performance. It introduces a new interface, Dark Mode, improved performance and security and support for 'Multi-screen Collaboration', a new feature that enables connectivity between Huawei PCs and Android devices.

Starting this month, owners of the Huawei P30 Pro, Huawei P30, Huawei Mate 20 Pro, Huawei Mate 20, Huawei Mate 20 X (4G) and Huawei nova 5T will start receiving push notifications prompting them to install the EMUI 10 update. Users can also check for the update by going to Settings > System > Software Update on their handsets.

EMUI 10 features a new interface with titles in a larger font, and a grid system that consolidates elements across the UI. There's also a new colour palette consisting of six "ashen colours" which Huawei says adds subtle elegance to the Contacts interface. App icons have also been revised for a more consistent look.

The Camera app has been re-designed with new shutter button, and a larger zoom bar. Switching modes now triggers a text prompt on the viewfinder to indicate the change. Additional filters are also accessible directly from the viewfinder.

Huawei says that UI elements now react to touch inputs more quickly, while the durations of various animations are optimised for smoothness – transitions now feature double the frames compared to EMUI 9.1.

Under the hood, there are performance and security enhances, too. The new 'Deterministic Latency Engine' optimises resource allocation for foreground apps and processes to ensure they are allocated the necessary system resources for optimal performance. And the upgraded GPU Turbo apparently educes touch latency while delivering improved gaming performance and battery efficiency.

As well as being pushed out to the handsets listed above the update will be made globally available to Porsche Design Huawei Mate 20 RS, Huawei Mate 20 X(5G), Huawei P30 lite, Huawei nova 4e, Huawei P20, Huawei P20 Pro, Huawei Mate 10, Huawei Mate 10 Pro, Porsche Design Huawei Mate 10, Porsche Design Huawei Mate RS, Huawei Mate 20 lite, Huawei P smart 2019, Huawei P smart + 2019, Huawei P smart Pro, Huawei P Smart Z, Huawei nova 4 and Huawei nova Lite 3 in "later months".