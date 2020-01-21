Eye-popping video sizzle reel of Sony PS5 game Godfall leaks online

The smoke around the Sony PS5 fire is really getting incredibly thick now, which considering the latest mega PlayStation 5 leak mentioned that the next-gen console is due for a February 5th unveiling in New York City, at least seems to make sense.

In fact, the idea that the PS5 is incoming very, very soon is something that just can't be shaken right now, with even famous God Of War designer David Jaffe coming out mere days ago to state that the "PS5 reveal is less than 4 weeks away".

The flow of leaks and rumours surrounding launch PS5 games has also rapidly escalated over the past few months and now today, mere hours ago, PlayStation 5 launch game Godfall has just had a gameplay sizzle reel video leak online.

The Godfall video, which is watchable in its entirety below, runs for one minute fourteen seconds and shows off combat, game environments and characters, as well as in-game special effects and graphics. Simply press play on the below video to watch the trailer.

The video trailer, which was posted on Reddit, was reportedly used internally by the game's maker, Counterplay Games, at the start of 2019, making it roughly a year old. The poster also notes in the title to the video that "this Teaser does not Represent the End Quality" of the game, and with over a year elapsed since it was reportedly in use, that would make perfect sense.

The thing is, though, the game shown off in this trailer already looks pretty darn impressive, so hopefully the finished game, which is slated to launch alongside the PS5 in October 2020 will look and run even better. Partner a PS5 with a Sony Bravia Z8H TV, which has been designed to prioritise "fast response time via HDMI outputs", and we're sure Godfall will look stunning.

Hopefully we will see more of Godfall at the heavily rumoured PlayStation Meeting event in February, along with our first proper look at the PS5 console gamers across the world are desperate for.

