How to watch Man City vs Tottenham RIGHT NOW: live stream Carabao Cup final from anywhere

The first encounter between members of the infamous Super League Six, perhaps fittingly, is a cup final. But whereas City are looking to lift the EFL Cup for the fourth time in four years, Spurs have won just one trophy since the turn of the millennium. Read on for your full guide to getting a Man City vs Tottenham live stream and watch the Carabao Cup final online from anywhere.

It's been a tumultuous week for both clubs, the owners of which have been hauled over the coals for the roles they played in the spectacularly ill-intentioned European Super League plan. Amid the chaos, Spurs replaced Jose Mourinho with former midfielder Ryan Mason, who now has a chance to capture silverware in just his second game as a manager.

There are major fitness doubts surrounding key men Kevin de Bruyne and Harry Kane, but with the likes of Ilkay Gundogan and Phil Foden at Pep Guardiola's disposal, City look better prepared to cope without their talisman than Spurs do. However, this trophy represents much more to Tottenham than it does to Man City.

We've got all the info on how to live stream Man City vs Tottenham from anywhere. And if you're out of the country and can't access your preferred domestic broadcaster, you can always use a VPN to bypass any geo-restrictions.

Man City vs Tottenham kick-off time

The Man City vs Tottenham game is being played at Wembley Stadium, and kicks off at 4.30pm BST, with coverage starting on Sky Sports at 4pm, on Sunday, April 25.

That makes it an 11.30am ET / 8.30am PT start in the US. It'll be a late night for football fans in Australia, with the game starting at 1.30am AEST on Monday morning.

How to live stream Man City vs Tottenham if you're abroad

If you're out of the country for this weekend's Carabao Cup final action, you can still get access to a live stream - simply drop a shoulder and a shimmy, and use the best VPN around to get past those geo-restrictions.

With most domestic broadcasters locking streaming services to their country, you may hit a wall when it comes to accessing the likes of Sky Go, DAZN or Kayo Sports when overseas. However, by getting yourself a handy streaming VPN, you can hop on a server within the US or UK (or anywhere else for that matter depending on where your online content is geo-restricted to), and this will switch your IP address to make it appear as if you're browsing right from the comfort of your own home.

ExpressVPN is the champ of VPN providers with its excellent speed, plethora of security features, and, of course, its ability to unlock geo-restricted content and get us the best seat in the house for Man City vs Tottenham.

How to watch Man City vs Tottenham: live stream Carabao Cup final in the UK

In the UK, Sky Sports has exclusive live broadcast rights to the Carabao Cup final. That means you can watch Man City vs Tottenham on Sky Sports Main Event, or live stream the game on the Sky Go app, which is available on phones, tablets and lots more devices. Kick-off is set for 4.30pm BST, and Sky's coverage gets underway at 4pm. Admittedly, Sky TV subscriptions don't come cheap, and in order to live stream Man City vs Tottenham, you'll need a Sky TV and Sky Sports package, currently £43 a month with a one-off set-up charge of £20. If you aren't be in the country right now, using a VPN will allow you to watch the Carabao Cup final just like you would if you were at home.

How to live stream Man City vs Tottenham anywhere else in the world

Regardless of where you're tuning in from, there's a Man City vs Tottenham live stream for you that'll let you catch every pass, dribble and shot - and hopefully some dastardly dark arts too.

The streaming options are really straightforward, with the Man City vs Tottenham game being shown on $5.99 per month streaming service ESPN Plus in the US, with the action set to get underway at 11.30am ET / 8.30am PT.

Those timings also apply in Canada, where you can tune in without paying a cent, with a DAZN FREE trial. After that, a subscription costs CA$19.99 per month, or CA$150 for 12 months.

Fans based in Australia can watch Man City vs Tottenham at 1.30am AEST on Sunday night/Monday morning either on beIN Sports, which is available through Foxtel, or via slick streaming service Kayo Sports.

Kayo price plans start from a super cheap AUD$25 a month, but if you're new to the service you can take advantage of a FREE Kayo Sports trial.

