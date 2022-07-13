How long do Prime Day deals last you ask? Just over 24 hours to go!

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Amazon Prime Day 2022 is still going strong with deals across thousands of products, but with just hours left on the clock day one is almost at an end. As with previous Prime Day events, it's been a whirlwind of good deals, bad deals, and outright strange offers that have garnered mix reactions from the T3 team.

But just how did the first official day of Prime Day 2022 go overall? To wrap up Prime Day 2022 day one, here's a quick recap of how the day went, and some of the best Prime Day deals (opens in new tab) we've seen so far.

We've covered some great Prime Day deals up to this point, including some incredible Prime Day TV deals (opens in new tab) over at our live blog. Deals on Amazon devices showed up early this year, and of course have been as popular as ever, but what really surprised us was just how popular Prime Day cooling deals (opens in new tab) were.

It shouldn't have, as a heat wave has been making it's way across the states driving shoppers towards portable air conditioners, cooling fans, and all sorts of cooling solutions. But it's always great to see some of the more popular Prime Day deals around products other than Amazon devices and TVs.

Enough with the intro, though. Let's break down what we saw today and what some of the best Prime Day deals were on day one.

(Image credit: Amazon)

Amazon Prime Day 2022: Day One Recap

If you were hoping for some deals on electronics, day one of Prime Day definitely delivered.

Day one featured a slew of deals around smart tech, including deals on Amazon devices, smart security systems and equipment, 4K TVs, and much more. Deals on Ring Alarm home security systems (opens in new tab) stole the show, however, offering some incredible discounts on Wi-Fi security packages that included Ring Video Doorbells (opens in new tab), window alarms, and even Amazon Echo smart displays.

Many of these are still available and active, and should be through the remainder of of Prime Day 2022.

Other than that, Prime Day TV deals were of course more than plentiful. Limited time deals around the latest Insignia F30 Series Fire TVs were our top picks, offering upwards of 40% off select 4K Fire TVs (opens in new tab). While these are planned to get pulled in the next few hours, you've still got time to snag a killer deal on one before they're gone.

Gamers also got some decent deals throughout day one, with some excellent deals on some of the best gaming laptops (opens in new tab) available. There's an especially slick deal on the Acer Nitro 5 going on right now, which drops this beastly RTX 3050Ti rig down to just $979.99 (opens in new tab) – over $200 off the regular price.

It hasn't been all about the latest tech, however. Parents had a great chance to score some deals on baby gear, including discounts upwards of 40% off Graco car seats, swings, and strollers (opens in new tab). While the offering of brands in this category was slim, the discounts were still worthy of a buy if you're an expecting parent.

Chefs and cooks also got some decent deals around kitchen appliances, with solid discounts on Vitamix blenders of up to $250 off (opens in new tab) select models. These paired with the decent mix of Prime Day deals on air fryers and grills made for a great day of shopping for those looking to upgrade their cookware.

(Image credit: Bose, Sennheiser, Sony)

Amazon Prime Day 2022: Amazon Coupons

If you haven't already seen, Amazon is offering exclusive Prime Member coupons (opens in new tab). I haven't seen much coverage around these, but they added a whole new layer to Prime Day deals and savings.

These additional coupons added even more savings on select items across products including Thermoflask bottles, outdoor lighting, portable air conditioners, and much more. Want to get an additional 20% off that brand new portable AC before the heat kills you? These coupons can be used to do just that.

Of course, you have to be a Prime Member to take advantage of these coupons. So if you haven't yet, get a free 30 day Prime membership (opens in new tab) right now to take full advantage of these.

Amazon Prime Day 2022: Best Deals So Far

So How long do Prime Day deals last?

While the selection of deals won't change drastically over the night, the clock is ticking to get in on the Prime Day action.

Prime Day deals last only for the two days the savings event is live, and if you miss your chance you won't see discounts like this until at least Black Friday (opens in new tab) at the latest.

That doesn't mean you won't see some surprise spotlight deals from Amazon after Prime Day is over, but the chances of getting that one deal you've been waiting for will drop drastically after tomorrow.

