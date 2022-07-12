Prime Day TV deals live blog: the biggest 4K, 8K & Full HD discounts

Amazon Prime Day 2022 is here and it's a great avenue to finding the best TV deals and discounts on a great value new set.

Whether that's the best 4K TV, best 8K TV, best OLED TV, or best small TV, there's a whole variety that will become available over the two-day sales period, which runs from Tuesday 12 July through to the end of Wednesday 13 July 2022.

That's where T3 comes into play. In addition to our usual best Prime Day bargains, the staff will be running this TV deals live blog, documenting the best buys and bargains on televisions that appear over the day.

It's worth bookmarking this page as we'll not only be covering Amazon's deals, but also looking to its competitors, who typically put out their own brief sales to counteract interest. So if there's a top TV to buy, we'll help you find it right here.