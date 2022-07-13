Best Prime Day portable projector deals

Don't settle for watching movies on your TV, go big with one of these great projectors for less during Amazon Prime Day

Projector Prime deals
(Image credit: Future)
Mat Gallagher
By
published

A big TV is great for watching a film or two, and our Prime Day TV deals live blog has some great offers right now. But a home projector takes the experience to another level. Watching a 100-inch or even 200-inch screen feels cinematic and you can pick on up for less than the price of a cheap TV. 

If you are considering buying your first projector, there are some bargains right now among the best Prime Day deals. And if you're looking to upgrade to a smart projector or 4K model, there are some options for you too. 

Here's a round-up of some of the best projector deals for Prime Day. You can also check out our best portable projectors buying guide for more options. 

Prime Day UK projector deals

(opens in new tab)

XGIMI Halo Portable Projector: was £699, now £425.2 at Amazon (save £274) (opens in new tab)
This is a 1080p model (don't let the 4K supported deceive you) but it's a great little device with £203 off the price.

View Deal (opens in new tab)
(opens in new tab)

Xgimi Elfin mini projector: was £649, now £447.2 at Amazon (save £202) (opens in new tab)
We gave the Xgimi Elfin (opens in new tab) five stars in our review for good reason. It's a solid projector with a great picture and small enough to put in a bag and travel with it.

View Deal (opens in new tab)
(opens in new tab)

Anker Nebula Laser 4K projector: was £1,999.99, now £1,699.99 at Amazon (save £300) (opens in new tab)
This 4K laser projector is a serious step up from the 1080p models, and with a 2,400 ISO Lumens rating, it's bright enough for daytime use.

View Deal (opens in new tab)
(opens in new tab)

Samsung 4K Ultra Short Throw projector: was £2,999, now £2,699 at Amazon (save £300) (opens in new tab)
Ultra short throw projectors allow you to place the device right under your screen and can be a complete TV replacement – except with a much bigger picture.

View Deal (opens in new tab)
(opens in new tab)

Yaber Pro 1080P projector: was £229.99, now £167.99 at Amazon (save £62) (opens in new tab)
If you just want a cheap projector to try out, this 1080P model is now just £167.99. There's a USB input, so you can plug a Fire Stick straight into the back and make it smart.

View Deal (opens in new tab)
TOPICS
Deals
Mat Gallagher
Mat Gallagher

As T3's Editor-in-Chief, Mat has his finger on the pulse for the latest advances in technology. He has written about technology since 2003 and after stints in Beijing, Hong Kong and Chicago is now based in the UK. He’s a true lover of gadgets, but especially anything that involves cameras, electric cars, musical instruments or travel.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸

Useful links

Features

Top Guides

Best Deals