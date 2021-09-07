Here's a chance you to vote for your favourite tech

A lot of annual awards are a stuffy affair that, in the before times, were held in stuffy hotels with people in varying degrees of suits. The good news is that the TechRadar Choice Awards are different, for one thing none of them own a suit, and secondly you get a chance to be involved in the important business of picking some of the winners.

Not only are we asking for your help to decide, but we’re also prepared to offer a honking great prize draw* for one person who tells us what their favourite tech is. There’s a prize pack worth over £1,700 and it includes an Oppo Find X3 Pro , Oppo Watch, Oppo Enco X wireless earbuds and a Eufy RoboVac G30 Hybrid.

There are four categories we’re asking for your vote in. Entertainment, TV and audio . Network, gaming and computing . Phones, camera and retail and, finally, home tech, health and fitness . So head over and pick your favourites and not only will you be participating in democracy, but you’ll also be in with a chance of winning.

The TechRadar Choice Awards, powered by Oppo, has over 50 categories this year. They say it’s the most anticipated awards of the season, but T3 readers will know that, in fact, ours are the most anticipated , but the more awards the merrier, right? After all, electronics companies have worked hard to make our lives better and the more awards they win the more excited they’ll be to come up with new ideas for next year.

All the award winners will be announced in October.

*TERMS & CONDITIONS: Voting is open to everyone, however to take part in the prize draw you must be a UK resident. Under 18s must obtain parental consent to enter this competition, and be able to demonstrate this to TechRadar's reasonable satisfaction. Answers must be received between 01/09/21 and 00:01am BST on 22/09/21. Open to mainland UK residents aged 18 years and over, except employees of Future Publishing Limited ("Future") and OPPO. All of the following products will be gifted at random to lucky winners: OPPO Find X3 Pro; OPPO Enco X True Wireless Noise Cancelling Earphones; OPPO Watch; Eufy RoboVac G30 Hybrid. The prizes are non-refundable, non-transferable, not for resale, and no cash alternatives are available. Prizes are subject to availability and we reserve the right to substitute any prize with another of equivalent value without giving notice. Incomplete, illegible, misdirected or late entries will not be accepted. Use of automated devices or methods of submission are not valid forms of entry. The winners will be randomly drawn from all valid entries received, and shall be notified by email within seven days of the closing date. Winners will be required to supply details of a UK mainland delivery address. If a winner has not responded after 28 days, an alternative winner will be drawn. Any personal details collected will only be used to send the prize and not for any marketing purposes unless you have opted in to receive them. By taking part in this competition you agree to be bound by these terms and conditions and the competition rules.