Grab Sony's PlayStation VR for just $199 at Walmart before Black Friday

Black Friday 2019 is almost upon us and the deals have started to pour in. T3 has spent countless hours compiling list after list of amazing deals to suit every budget, need, want, desire, and type of tech. This year is slated to be one of the biggest Black Friday periods yet, so buckle yourself in.

As usual, there's a huge range of stuff that gets discounted around this time of year and we've got you covered no matter what it is, from smartphones to smart home tech to desktops to gaming hardware and software. You name it, we've sifted through the deals.

Sony PlayStation VR with five games | Was $299 | Sale price $199 | Available now at Walmart

There's been a lot of buzz around VR in gaming and for good reason: it's a really fun and exciting way to experience all your favourites. Given the popularity of the PS4, Sony is well positioned to lead VR gaming into the future.View Deal

What could be better than cutting-edge gaming tech and five amazing games? Not a lot we say and Sony and Walmart agree, which is why they're offering the PlayStation VR in a bundle with Astro Bot, Skyrim, Resident Evil 7 Biohazard, Everybody's Golf, and PlayStation VR Worlds.

If you're into gaming – and even if you're not – VR is a pretty amazing experience, taking you far deeper into your favourite worlds, characters, and adventures than was previously possible, even on a nice big TV. There's just something about the immersive experience of seeing nothing but the game. And all that can be yours for $199, so don't miss out.