Google Pixel 7 official – here's a sneak peek of the next-gen Google phone

You are looking at the Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro – as officially teased at Google I/O 2022. Which was a genuine surprise that nobody really expected.

But it sure is exciting! The duo of phones will be coming 'this fall', which is typical for the series – it's typical that the champion phones appear around October time, at least certainly in the UK.

(Image credit: Google)

Google Pixel 7: What spec to expect?

Google was all-out in showing off its Pixel 7 devices well ahead of release time, confirming that the phones will feature a "100 percent recyclable aluminum" body. Very shiny!

There's also Google's "next-gen Tensor" chipset, which I had speculated would be the case for Google's next-gen devices. Exactly how much of a step up this processor will be is up for question, but expect it to be gunning for the likes of MediaTek and Qualcomm – i.e. a 4nm processor would be the assumption.

On the cameras front, while specifics weren't confirmed, the Pixel 7 Pro was shown to have a triple camera setup, much like the bar-style design of the earlier 6 Pro model.

(Image credit: Google)

Google Pixel 7: Any more details?

Afraid not, that's about all Google is willing to reveal for now. Except, of course, that Android 13 will feature.

However! Google did reveal that it's got plenty more coming: the Pixel Watch will arrive at the same time, while in 2023 there's an all-new Pixel Tablet coming.

So it really is onwards and upwards for Google's Pixel brand. "A true Pixel family of devices" as it was described on stage at Google I/O.