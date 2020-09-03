Get the Whirlwind FX Element mechanical keyboard on sale this weekend

Finding a good mechanical keyboard deal is always a challenge. Thankfully, with Labor Day sales kicking off this week you have the chance to catch a killer deal on these mechanical masterpieces. Designed to provide enhanced responsiveness and more tactile feedback, mechanical keyboards can take our game to the next level – if you find the right one.

Enter the Whirlwind FX Element mechanical keyboard. Not just a fully loaded mechanical keyboard, the Whirlwind FX Element mechanical keyboard features a completely dynamic RGB effect that sycns with your favorite games to provide a more immersive experience.

Whirlwind FX Element Mechanical Keyboard

Was: $129.99 | Now: $119.99 | Savings: $10

A fully loaded mechanical keyboard with full customization options and RGB lighting effects, Whirlwind FX's Element offers an excellent price point for those looking to try a mechanical keyboard for the first time. It's also one heck of a mechanical keyboard that any gamer will be proud to own.

Check out T3's Whirlwind FX Element keyboard review for an in-depth analysis on what makes this keyboard so damn good, and to find out why we rated the Whirlwind FX element mechanical keyboard as one of the best gaming keyboards available today.

