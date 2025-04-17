Apple's Severance computer may have been a joke, but the keyboard is coming for real

Quick Summary A Lumon Terminal Pro computer was listed as a joke by Apple following Severance's season 2 finale, but there's a tie-in keyboard being developed that you'll be able to buy. Called the MDR Dasher Keyboard, it's being created by Atomic Keyboard in the States.

In celebration of the season 2 finale of Severance, Apple did something a little out of the ordinary when it listed a "new" Lumon Terminal Pro computer, alongside the recent MacBook Air (M4).

Unfortunately for fans of the popular Apple TV+ show, you weren't actually able to order the computer, with the link for the device taking you to a special video and an offer of three months free Apple TV+ with any Mac purchase.

However, for those that really want a taste of the Macrodata Refinement division, all is not lost. As spotted by 9to5Mac, there is a real-life Severance-inspired "MDR Dasher Keyboard" being created by Atomic Keyboard.

What is the MDR Dasher Keyboard and how can you get it?

The MDR Dasher Keyboard will be a blue-themed mechanical keyboard that will be compatible with macOS, Windows and Linux, and have a USB-C connection.

There will be a few keys missing in true Severance style, including an Escape button, as well as no standard function keys in honour of the show.

Details on the MDR Dasher Keyboard are scarce for now, alhough Atomic explained some of the themes of the new product: "The keyboard has become a symbol of the show's distinctive aesthetic and themes. The absence of escape keys mirrors the employees' inability to escape their work situation, while the specialised function keys represent the compartmentalised and controlled nature of the severed floor.

"Mechanical keyboard enthusiasts appreciate the vintage-inspired design, unique keycap profiles, and the tactile, satisfying typing experience suggested by the show.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"The keyboard embodies both retro computing nostalgia and the show’s unique dystopian aesthetic. 'Please try to enjoy each keystroke equally'," it said.

There is no information as to when the keyboard might launch at present, nor how much it will cost when it does.

There was a $399 price attached to the keyboard's price on the Atomic mailing list, but the number is then crossed out and replaced with a "Final Price TBD", suggesting it could go up or down depending on demand.

You can sign up here to the Atomic list to be first to know when the MDR Dasher Keyboard could be yours.