Apple's Severance computer may have been a joke, but the keyboard is coming for real
Tell us where we can sign up!
Quick Summary
A Lumon Terminal Pro computer was listed as a joke by Apple following Severance's season 2 finale, but there's a tie-in keyboard being developed that you'll be able to buy.
Called the MDR Dasher Keyboard, it's being created by Atomic Keyboard in the States.
In celebration of the season 2 finale of Severance, Apple did something a little out of the ordinary when it listed a "new" Lumon Terminal Pro computer, alongside the recent MacBook Air (M4).
Unfortunately for fans of the popular Apple TV+ show, you weren't actually able to order the computer, with the link for the device taking you to a special video and an offer of three months free Apple TV+ with any Mac purchase.
However, for those that really want a taste of the Macrodata Refinement division, all is not lost. As spotted by 9to5Mac, there is a real-life Severance-inspired "MDR Dasher Keyboard" being created by Atomic Keyboard.
What is the MDR Dasher Keyboard and how can you get it?
The MDR Dasher Keyboard will be a blue-themed mechanical keyboard that will be compatible with macOS, Windows and Linux, and have a USB-C connection.
There will be a few keys missing in true Severance style, including an Escape button, as well as no standard function keys in honour of the show.
Details on the MDR Dasher Keyboard are scarce for now, alhough Atomic explained some of the themes of the new product: "The keyboard has become a symbol of the show's distinctive aesthetic and themes. The absence of escape keys mirrors the employees' inability to escape their work situation, while the specialised function keys represent the compartmentalised and controlled nature of the severed floor.
"Mechanical keyboard enthusiasts appreciate the vintage-inspired design, unique keycap profiles, and the tactile, satisfying typing experience suggested by the show.
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
"The keyboard embodies both retro computing nostalgia and the show’s unique dystopian aesthetic. 'Please try to enjoy each keystroke equally'," it said.
There is no information as to when the keyboard might launch at present, nor how much it will cost when it does.
There was a $399 price attached to the keyboard's price on the Atomic mailing list, but the number is then crossed out and replaced with a "Final Price TBD", suggesting it could go up or down depending on demand.
You can sign up here to the Atomic list to be first to know when the MDR Dasher Keyboard could be yours.
Britta is a freelance technology journalist who has been writing about tech for over a decade. She's covered all consumer tech from phones, tablets and wearables to smart home and beauty tech, with everything in between. She has a fashion journalism degree from London College of Fashion and previously did a long stint as deputy editor of Pocket-lint, but you’ll now find her byline on several titles including GQ, the Express, the Mirror, TechRadar, Stuff and iMore. You'll never find her without her Apple Watch on, aiming to complete her rings so she can justify the extra bar of chocolate and she loves a good iPhone trick.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
Xbox Series X/S storage space problems solved by a sneaky Xbox Game Pass update
You may never have to buy external storage again
By Rik Henderson
-
Skullcandy’s ANC earbuds are Bose in disguise with a very low price
With Bose sound and Skullcandy prices, these could be the budget buds to beat
By Carrie Marshall
-
Apple Watch is set to get Apple Intelligence this year, but only with a little help from a friend
Bring on watchOS 12
By Britta O'Boyle
-
iPad reportedly getting major makeover and your current model could benefit too
Apple is said to be making a change that iPad power users have been wanting for years
By Carrie Marshall
-
AirPods Max finally get the great free upgrade Apple promised
Here's how to make sure your headphones are running the right firmware
By Britta O'Boyle
-
Apple TV gets a free update that makes it more simple to use
Apple has released tvOS 18.4 with a few design tweaks for its TV boxes
By Rik Henderson
-
Your iPhone gets some new tricks - here’s what it can do now
The new emojis and priority notifications are probably our favourite
By Britta O'Boyle
-
Older iPhones at risk of being left behind when iOS 19 arrives – is your device one of them?
Apple will reportedly drop three iPhone models when it comes to the iOS 19 update
By Carrie Marshall
-
Your next MacBook Pro could be a game-changer for three good reasons
Apple will reportedly upgrade next year's MacBook Pro in three major ways
By Rik Henderson
-
M5 iPad Pro on schedule for release this year, claims expert
Apple's best tablet is reportedly getting even more power in late 2025
By Carrie Marshall