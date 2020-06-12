Father's Day gift idea: surprise your sporty-dad with this Fitbit Ionic deal

Looking for a father's day gift idea? How about this amazing Fitbit Ionic deal? Better still, it comes directly from Fitbit too! This truly one of the best Fitbit deals we've seen recently. The Ionic is Fitbit's best take on a running smartwatch and it has built-in GPS too, just like the slightly less-smart (but still quite cool) Fitbit Charge 4 fitness tracker.

• Buy the Fitbit Ionic directly from Fitbit for £179.99, was £249.99, you save £70 – offer ends on 21 June

All colourways are included in this Fitbit offer, pick one that suits your dad the most. If you are looking for cheaper gift ideas, take a look at our Father's Day gift ideas for fit dads guide where you can gifts for dads for as little as £7.99.

Being a Fitbit, the Ionic tracks steps, distance covered, calories burned in one day and also how well you've slept. It also tracks how many flights of stairs you’ve walked up, handy if you want to know how many flights of stairs a hill is equivalent to. The Ionic can remind you to move when you been sitting for too long as well.

The Ionic can be used for other activities than just running as it has personalised coaching workouts that guide you through specific exercises. It is admittedly a bit cumbersome to check how to perform each exercise on your wrist on a little display but it can help beginners in gyms.

Fitbit Ionic Running Smartwatch | On sale for £179.99 | Was £249.99 | You save £70.00 at Fitbit

The Ionic is Fitbit's best take on a running watch and comes with built-in GPS and music storage for a truly smartphone-free running experience. The Fitbit Ionic is also capable of measuring blood oxygen levels, although you will need Fitbit Premium subscription to make more of this feature. Battery life up to 5 days in smartwatch mode and 10 hours in GPS tracking more. Offer ends on 21 June!View Deal

More Fitbit deals