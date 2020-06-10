Father's Day gift ideas for fit dads: the best fitness gift ideas for dads in 2020

Father's Day in 2020 won't be like in other years: since many of the shops are still closed due to the lockdown, you can't just panic buy some random cologne for your dad last second. This year, you will have to think ahead and buy father's day gifts online, especially if you are looking for the best father's day gift ideas for fit dads.

Weights and cardio equipment are still on short supply but there are plenty of fitness gift ideas online for a reasonable price. Running dads will appreciate running socks or a new running top or running short and cycling dads will love their new cycling jerseys or cycling sunglasses. Your dad is more into physical fitness? Get him an ab roller or a door pull up bar.

For children who would like to give something more substantial for their active dads, consider getting them the best running shoes or a decent multi-sport watch, maybe a pair of higher-end running headphones. For those who don't care about price tags whatsoever, a multi-gym or rowing machine might be a good option.

Below is a selection of best Father's Day gift ideas for fit dads, hand picked by T3

Theragun mini portable percussion massager | Buy it for £175 at Theragun

The Theragun mini is a small yet powerful percussion massager that can help ease muscle soreness and speed up recovery. The mini has three speed settings and can deliver up to 2400 percussions per minute. The battery life is pretty decent too: the mini will last for 150 minutes between two charges. You can find how-to videos and more in the Therabody app (free of charge).View Deal

Garmin HRM-Run Heart Rate Monitor | On sale for £59.90 | Was £79.99 | You save £20.09 at Wiggle

The Garmin HRM-Run tracks heart rate, cadence, vertical oscillation, ground contact time, ground contact time balance, stride length and vertical ratio and works seamlessly with Garmin watches. this lightweight heart rate monitor can also help you determine your lactate threshold, a pace your body can keep for 10k-half marathon distances without excessive muscle fatigue (compatible running watch requires for this feature).View Deal

SIXPAD Body Fit EMS Trainer Training Gear | Buy it for £89.99 at Amazon

EMS devices such as the SIXPAD Body Fit can compliment resistance training and help muscle toning efforts. The Body Fit can be used anywhere on the body including the abs, the biceps/upper arm, the quads and more. Daily, 23-minute training program available through the SIXPAD app. The Body Fit trainer automatically cycles from warm-up to cool-down and there are 15 intensity levels to choose from.View Deal

Men's UA Qualifier ISO-Chill Short Sleeve Running Top | Buy it for £36 at Under Armour

This fitted running top features the ISO-Chill technology that feels cool on the skin, perfect for running in hot weather. The fibres are titanium dioxide infused for even better heat management. The Qualifier running top has a 4-way stretch so it won't restrict your movement and there is even an open pocket on wearer's right side for storing gels.View Deal

RDX Weight Lifting Gloves | Buy it for £7.99 at Amazon

A pair of fingerless gym gloves for the lifting dad! The palm of these gloves is made from nylon mesh for better ventilation inside the gloves. The Lycra top half allows ease of movement while protecting your hands. 3mm cushion grip will help keep blistering at bay. Easy on and off Quick-EZ hook and loop strap application.View Deal

The New Encyclopedia of Modern Bodybuilding: The Bible of Bodybuilding | Buy it for £20.68 at Amazon

A classic read for all body-sculpting enthusiasts, the New Encyclopedia of Modern Bodybuilding from Arnold Schwarzenegger is as comprehensive as it is huge: your dad can start practising bicep curls using not dumbbells but this book instead.View Deal