Fallout 4 and more win big at this year's videogame BAFTAs

Last night's BAFTA Games Awards saw some of the biggest and most divisive titles of the last 12 months walk away with a gong, with Bethesda's Fallout 4 claiming Best Game and Doom developer John Carmack awarded a Fellowship for his contributions to the industry.

The show, held at London's Tobacco Docks, was packed full of nominees from across the videogame spectrum with plenty of indie titles bagging an award alongside the usual triple-A fare. Rocksteady picked up Best Britsh Game for Batman: Arkham Knight while Life is Strange deservedly won for Best Story.

The indies were the big winners of the show, with Her Story picking up three awards (Debut Game, Best Innovation and Mobile & Handheld), Rocket League scoring triple (Multiplayer, Sport and Family) and Everybody's Gone to the Rapture equally those feats with Music, Audio Achievement and Best Performer for Merle Dandridge.

Bloodborne deservably claimed the Game Design award, while Ori and the Blind Forest walked away with the Artistic Achievement gong. There were also plenty of surprises including Until Dawn winning Original Property and SMITE picking up the eSports Audience Award.

Indie hit Prison Architect was another surprise winner, beating Destiny: The Taken King and The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt for Persistent Game.

Fallout 4 claiming Best Game was perhaps the night's biggest shocker, knocking off Batman: Arkham Knight, Metal Gear Solid 5: The Phantom Pain and The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt in the process. Although, Bethesda games always tend to do well when it comes to award ceremonies.

Here's a full list of night's awards, including all those not so lucky nominees.

