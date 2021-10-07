Early Black Friday deals on L'Oreal, Garnier, NYX and more now at Amazon

With Amazon's Epic Daily Deals early Black Friday sale now in full swing through November, we'll be seeing a new batch of early Black Friday deals now until Thanksgiving. This weekend, Amazon is offering some must-see discounts of up to 35% and more on select make up, skin care and hair care products from top brands including L'Oreal, Garnier and NYX.

Available only for a limited time, this is an excellent chance to stock up on much needed beauty supplies for cheap as some products are on sale for upwards of 40% off. These offers include a ton of products to check out, so head on over to Amazon if you're in the market for some beauty supplies on the cheap.

Up to 34% off hair care products

Ending today, save up to 34% or more on select hair care products from L'Oreal Paris, Redken, Garnier and much more. From shampoo and conditioners to styling products, there's plenty to choose from but act fast! These offers won't be around for long.View Deal

Up to 36% off makeup products

Amazon is offering hundreds of makeup products including brushes, liners and more for upwards of 40% off right now. Save on brands including L'Oreal, NYX, essie and more for a limited time.View Deal

Up to 28% off skin care products

Finish off todays early Black Friday deals at Amazon with up to 28% off select skin care products from L'Oreal Paris, Garnier and more. Options for men and women available, with deals only available today with up to 35% off in savings.View Deal

There are hundreds of products on sale right now with these offers, but they'll only be available today as part of Amazon's Black Friday deal lead up. Amazon kicked off their savings event early this year in an effort to help shoppers get a head start on the holiday rush.

Each day, new epic daily deals get dropped with savings on everything from electronics to clothing, beauty supplies and more.

Editor's Recommendations

Be sure to also check out T3's Black Friday deals hub this year! We'll be following the biggest sale event of the year closely, with updates on start times, best deals, what to expect, and more!

You can also take a look at our best Cyber Monday deals guide to get an early start on the biggest online shopping day of the year! Learn where to look for the best deals, what to watch out for, and more!

Lastly, if you're hoping to find some holiday gift shopping inspiration head on over to our best Christmas gifts guide today! We'll be covering the hottest products and trends picking up this holiday season.