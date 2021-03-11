Disney Plus Premier Access explained: how much is it and what does it get you?

If you missed the introduction of Disney Plus Premier Access last September with the debut of the live action Mulan movie, then you may be wondering what it is, now that the release of Raya and The Last Dragon has everyone talking about it again.

Disney Plus Premier Access was intended to be a one-off during the pandemic so that fans could watch the newly released Mulan at home on the same date it would have debuted in theatres, but six months later, Disney is bringing it back and may make it a regular fixture, so if you're a movie buff, love Disney films, or have younger viewers who are eager to watch new releases, it's worth taking a look at.

If you're not a Disney Plus member, you can check out T3's Disney Plus review for more details

Watch Freya and the Last Dragon on Disney Plus Premier Access | Available now

You can watch Freya and the Last Dragon on Disney Plus now until May 4 with Premier Access, which will set you back $29.99 / £19.99 / AU$34.99. After that date, you'll have to wait until June 4 to catch it again, when it's released to all Disney Plus subscribers. View Deal

Disney Plus Premier Access: what is it?

In a nutshell, Disney Plus Premier Access lets you watch movies on the same day as their theatrical release from the comfort of your couch. The premium video on demand (PVOD) service is an additional, one-off cost for a particular piece of content on top of your base Disney Plus subscription – which got a price bump last month; and it stays in your library forever!

As with a range of other content in the Disney Plus library, Disney Plus Premier Access offers UHD, HDR, and Dolby Atmos support, making for the best home-viewing experience possible.

Disney Plus Premier Access: how much does it cost?

Disney Plus Premier Access comes in at $29.99 / £19.99 / AU$34.99 and you need to be a Disney Plus subscriber to take advantage of it. It's a one-off cost that will unlock content early and add it to your library forever, with Freya and the Last Dragon being the second movie to utilise the feature after the live action Mulan last September.

A Disney Plus subscription now costs $7.99 / £7.99 / AU$11.99 a month following a price hike last month, or $79.99 / £79.90 / AU$119.99 for one year. So if you stick Freya and the Last Dragon onto your monthly subscription, that's $87.98 / £87.89 / AU$131.98 total.

Whether or not you think it's worth shelling out to watch the Freya and the Last Dragon is up to you, but you've got three months to think it over before it disappears until the summer!