Disney Plus deals: Sign up to Disney Plus at its cheapest rate before it's too late

The House of Mouse is about to launch even more titles to its streaming service with the arrival of Star on Disney Plus in the UK, Canada, Australia, and select other territories. Now is certainly the time to sign-up if you haven't already, with tons of new TV shows and movies on the way, as well as an inevitable price hike.

Yep, it was confirmed that as well as Star coming to Disney Plus, members will also see an increase in rates across both monthly and annual plans. Taking effect in the UK, Canada, and Australia from February 23, with US fans seeing their rates going up on March 26.

So now is clearly the time to sign-up to this Disney Plus deal, securing the original cost of $6.99/£5.99/CA$8.99/AU$8.99 a month and $69.99/£59.99/CA$89.99/AU$89.99 for the next year until 2022. Thereafter customers will pay $7.99/£7.99/CA$11.99/AU$11.99 a month, or $79.99/£79.90/CA$119.99/AU$119.99 a year.

For those in the US, you can also expect to see a price increase on the Disney Plus, Hulu and ESPN+ package, heading up from $12.99 to $13.99 a month.

Existing customers will retain the current rate for six months and see the price hikes come in from August 23.

Best Disney Plus deal for one year

Disney Plus: $69.99 / £59.99 / CA$89.99 / AU$89.99 for one year

When it comes to Disney Plus deals, the package with the best value for money has always been paying for a whole year upfront, getting 12 months for the price of 10 months. With price hikes on the way across the US, UK, Canada, and Australia, sign up before February 23 and get a year's worth of Disney Plus at the old, cheaper rate before that pesky mouse cranks up the cost. You can also benefit from the lower monthly cost and pay $6.99/£5.99/CA$8.99/AU$8.99 a month before February 23, but you'll only be able to enjoy this cheaper rate until August 23 before seeing an increase in price.View Deal

If you're viewing from the United States, there's also a really strong Disney Plus bundle deal available right now, too. This bundle includes everything on Disney Plus, as well as full access to Hulu and ESPN Plus for $12.99 per month. It's the most value-stuffed Disney Plus package on the market, and once again we advise anyone thinking of signing up to act fast before prices go up to $13.99 a month.

Best Disney Plus deal in the USA

Disney Plus, Hulu, and ESPN Plus Package: $12.99 per month

Boasting a huge library of content for all the family, get access to Disney and Pixar movies and TV, as well as Fox and National Geographic content - with Star titles coming February 23. From Marvel to Star Wars, The Simpsons to Hannah Montana, there really is something for everyone, especially as this bundle also includes full access to everything on Hulu and ESPN Plus. Sign up before February 23 when prices will go up to $13.99 a month and make the most of this rate until August 23.

View Deal

What can we expect from Star on Disney Plus?

Disney Plus already boasts an extensive range of content to entertain the whole family with titles from Fox and National Geographic onboard, as well as Disney Channel Classics, Pixar Animations, and other Disney movies straight from our childhood.

Now, though, we'll be seeing a whole host of new movies and TV shows to binge our way through with the launch of Star on Disney Plus, dropping February 23 in the UK, Canada, Australia, Western Europe, and Singapore. (Sorry US customers!)

Promising 'fresh stories every week', as well as old favorites you know and love like Desperate Housewives, Scandal, How I Met Your Mother, and Grey's Anatomy, Star Originals will also launch exclusively on Disney Plus.

You can expect Love, Victor, the spin off of the 2018 LGBTQ+ rom-com Love, Simon. There's also Helstrom, following the chaotic relationship of a brother and sister who's parent is a serial killer.

Add to that Big Sky and Solar Opposites, there's plenty of fantastic new entertainment on the way, making it the perfect time to get signed up to Disney Plus. Get all set-up before February 23, and you'll be able to watch Star Originals from the offset with the cheapest Disney Plus deal secure.