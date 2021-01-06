Disney+ savages Netflix with new content in time for lockdown

Disney Plus hasn't quite reached its max capacity yet, but is well on its way to a fully blossomed library of content.

2021 will see the streaming service turn the tables with a deluge of new shows and franchises being added to tackle Netflix. The UK launch of Star will see Disney Plus bulk up its adult fare and look to carve its place as a streaming titan.

The launch of entertainment brand, Star, heralds a new era of digital content for Disney Plus, as it confirms that users in the UK will have access to a number of iconic titles, including:

The X-Files

Atlanta

24

Desperate Housewives

Lost

Black-ish

The Die Hard movies

Disney Plus will also be the exclusive home of Big Sky, featuring Ryan Phillippe and Katheryn Winnick, as they join forces as private detectives in search of two sisters kidnapped by a truck driver in Montana. This edge-of-the-seat thriller will be offset with something a little less intense in Love, Victor. Taking place in the same world as the 2018 movie, Love, Simon, it was initially developed for Disney Plus before Hulu took ownership. It tells the story of a student on a journey of self discovery in a new city, while balancing a turbulent home life with the quest for identity.

2021 is set to be a big year for the streaming service, which is focusing its efforts on a more holistic streaming product: by embracing more tokenistic library fillers like 24, Disney Plus hopes it can attract fans by giving a more permanent home to shows that appear briefly and then vanish from rivals. These could be nestled nicely with big-hitters like WandaVision – the Marvel Studios’ spin-off directed by Matt Shakman – to flesh out its library, which has often been negatively compared to Netflix as lacking depth.

This visual nourishment will come at price, though; in February, there will be a small increase in price for subscribers. We've got you covered on T3 with all the finer details, a look at when Disney Plus will enact the changes, and a quick tip from our recent piece on locking in a cheaper subscription, while you still can.

Apart from being an entertainment hub, it will act as the studio’s new home for adult-friendly content – or, shows that are certified as ‘mature’ with parental controls bolted on to keep younger viewers safe. Star joins Disney Plus as its sixth content tile, sitting alongside a veritable set of names, including Disney, Pixar, Star Wars, and National Geographic.

And to enjoy the new content, Disney Plus UK users don’t have to do anything to activate it, as it’ll be automatically embedded within the app. This’ll have a native search function that’ll let you traverse across the many new titles in much the same way as Marvel, and Pixar.

We love the idea of a more comprehensive Disney Plus package here at T3: with new content, a more varied mix of shows for adults, it's well worth looking into as a serious alternative to other major streaming platforms before laying down your hard earned cash.

Source: Disney