Disney Plus: How to watch the whole Star Wars saga FREE this May 4th

May the Fourth be with you. It's Star Wars Day, and whether you're celebrating with the classic Episode IV: A New Hope, a Mandalorian binge-watch, or the recently released Rise of Skywalker, there's only one place to stream all Star Wars content in one place: Disney Plus.

The streaming service is the only place to find all the force-pushing, laser-blasting, swashbuckling space action you could want. All seven seasons of the Clone Wars? It's there. Spinoffs like Rogue One and Solo? There. All nine Skywalker saga movies? There, including Rise of Skywalker, which launches today on the service.

This is the first time you can relive the saga's most recent cinematic adventure at home, as Finn, Rey and Poe clash with Kylo Ren and Emperor Palpatine. Yep, the wrinkliest villain in cinema is back for one last malevolent cackle.

Whether you live in the UK, US or anywhere else, Disney Plus is offering FREE one-week trials of the service. You could sign up now and be watching Star Wars in just a few minutes time, to celebrate May 4 properly. Check out the deal in full below.

Why sign up to Disney Plus?

Weigh up everything that Disney Plus has to offer – from Toy Story to Star Wars – as well as everything that's on the way, and it's no surprise that Disney+ is attracting a lot of interest: this is a library of films and shows that's going to be hard to beat (we're looking at you, Netflix).

Right now, we'd say Disney Plus has a great opportunity to replace Netflix as the streaming service that people register for first, and cancel last – it has an absolutely massive library of content to draw on, content that's being pulled off its competitors' platforms as it appears on Disney Plus.

