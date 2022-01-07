Chris Hemsworth wants you to have big arms and get fit for 2022 for free with his Centr app

I might have to pinch myself, just to make sure I'm not dreaming: the Chris Hemsworth is giving 1,000 individuals a FREE lifetime membership to his health and fitness app Centr through a new competition to kick-off 2022. Time to dust off those dumbbells you bought three years ago and get ready to get fit for 2022. No more excuses!

As I noted in my Centr review, "If you are one of those indecisive people who think you'll never be healthier and/or fitter because you don't know where to start, the Centr app can help you with the first steps and kick-start your body transformation process." And now, some of us will be able to do all this for free instead of paying top dollars each month to access the platform.

How to get lifetime access to Chris Hemsworth's Centr app?

The competition is live now and will run until 14 January 2022. If you aren't already a Centr member, you can enter the competition by signing up for a complimentary four-week trial here.

If you're already a Centr member, you can enter to win by completing a quick workout with Chris and his personal trainer, Luke Zocchi.

All winners will be announced at the end of January.

Find more information about the competition here.

(Image credit: Centr/Chris Hemsworth )

Get fit for life with Centr

“[The Centr Team] helps me live the way I want to live and be the best I can be”, says Chris, “Centr is not about offering quick fixes or jumping on the latest fad. It’s the opportunity to build a healthier lifestyle... for the long term. We’re in this for life.” Very inspiring indeed!

Centr was launched in 2019 by Chris and his team of experts that include Bobby Hanton and Luke Zocchi, “with a desire to make health and wellness accessible to all, anytime and anywhere”. Centr offers a holistic approach and a customised experience for every member through diet, mindfulness and workout recommendations.

“Along with my team, I want this competition to inspire people to find what helps them feel fitter, healthier and happier”, Chris added, “Thousands of people all over the world have already made amazing lifelong changes with Centr, and I’m pumped to see what we can all do next.”

All 1,000 winners will receive:

A lifetime membership to Centr offering a holistic and all-encompassing health and wellness platform customised to every member

Access to Centr Pass - a kickstart support package offering a suite of benefits including early access to try a range of new workouts, recipes and meditations plus three exclusive zoom sessions with Centr experts, including Chris’ personal trainer Luke Zocchi

Exclusive use of a priority Centr support team

You have nothing to lose by signing up, and even if you don't win, you will have access to the Centr platform for four weeks for free by joining today. Push comes to shove, you will be able to work out through January, which is a great achievement in itself.