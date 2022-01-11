The pecs exercise Arnold Schwarzenegger said helped him build his enormous chest muscles

It says a lot about how well Arnold Schwarzenegger looked in his peak that even now, 50 years later, we keep going back to analyse how he trained and built muscle. His pecs were particularly ginormous and according to the man himself, there was one exercise he preferred doing to make them looks so gigantic.

Before we go any further it's worth noting that Arnie was a professional bodybuilder and worked out intensely almost every day. The Arnold Schwarzenegger Blueprint to Mass workout plan involves doing countless reps of heavy exercises that include his famous Arnold press, as well as the pecs exercise we'll discuss today. Don't expect breastplate-like pecs after one workout.

According to Arnie, the best pecs exercise to build a huge chest is the dumbbell pecs fly. But not just any old pecs fly but brutally low pecs fly that opens up the chest and stretches the muscles to make them wider. At least this is what Arnie and his contemporaries thought. And looking at the Golden era bodybuilders of the 70s, they were probably not wrong...

Arnold Schwarzengger pecs fly: how to grow your chest like a pro

From an equipment point of view, Arnie's pecs fly isn't all that different from your everyday dumbbell fly. All you need is a decent weight bench and a pair of heavy enough dumbbells. You can use adjustable dumbbells, too, if you're working out at home. Some might prefer multi gyms and cable machines in the gym to do this exercise; whatever floats your boat.

As you can see from the video above, the key to growing your pecs like Arnie is to utilise the full range of motion of the exercise. Arnold and pro bodybuilders of the era such as Franco Columbu used this deep movement to put the muscles under pressure and therefore grow them quicker.

By not going quite as deep, you miss out on some of the most important parts of the exercise; it's like doing lat raises by only lifting your arms up to 45 degrees.

However, you'll need to stretch before the workout to be able to open your chest up to that degree. Not to mention, using heavier weights and performing this exercise without the correct form can also compromise your shoulders; a proper warm-up is crucial.

We recommend using lighter weights for the first set and always doing the first rep slower to prime your muscles and joints to what's coming their way. By performing the first rep slower, you can also reap the benefit of the slow eccentric movement, an essential technique to build muscle fast.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Grow big pecs with compound exercises

A surefire way to enlarge your pecs is to do compound exercises such as the bench press or push-ups. (Here's how to do bench press and how to do push-ups). Compound exercises work a range of muscles at the same time allowing you to build strength and muscle mass quicker.

The bench press is one of the most essential exercises to grow the pecs. Admittedly, you will need a barbell and some bumper plates to perform it in your home gym but if you can't be bothered to store them in your living room, you can always visit a gym or do it there or use dumbbells instead of those at home.

There are many variations and it's recommended not to do only that standard flat bench barbell bench press all the time; mixing up your workout routine with narrow grip and incline press presses will help stimulate your muscles more which leads to quicker muscle growth. Try this bench press trick for even more stimulation.

Push-ups are a low-cost alternative to bench press and according to science, it builds pecs just as well as the bench press. Again, you would like to make sure you don't just do the basics version and include different push-up varieties in your workouts (here are a few push-up variations).