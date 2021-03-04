Cheap camera deals: B&H Photo extends $300 off Lumix mirrorless camera deal

B&H Photo is running a killer deal on a mirrorless camera that just can' be missed! For a limited time, you can grab Panasonics Lumix DMC-G85 mirrorless camera kit for just $700 – a whopping $300 off it's standard price tag.

Panasonic Lumix DMC-G85 Mirrorless Micro Camera Kit Now: $699.99 | Was: $999.99 | Savings: $300 (30%)

Budding photographer looking to get into the mirrorless age of cameras? B&H Photo's got this killer deal on Panasonics Lumix DMC-G85 micro mirrorless camera kit. Complete with a 12-60mm lens and accessory kit, you'll be snapping pics right out of the box.View Deal

Quite possibly one of the best mirrorless cameras for those just getting into the mirrorless tech, Panasonics Lumix DMC-G85 offers a complete package at an incredible price.

Usually at a very reasonable $1,000, the DMC-G85 more than makes up for this price tag with an incredible array of professional features including 4K UHD video recording, 16MP MOS sensor, and a whole lot more.

Now that it's on sale for just $700, though, the Panasonic Lumix DMC-G85 becomes one of the best mirrorless cameras under $1000. Mirrorless tech is still a bit on the pricier side, but thankfully the new medium is growing quickly with new models coming out almost montly.

It can be hard to justify a high price tag for mirrorless, especially when DSLR is such a solid platform. That said, mirrorless is THE new method of photo taking and is only going to get bigger. Eventually DSLR will be old tech, so new photographers definitely need to look in this deal.

