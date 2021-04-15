Cheap ASUS Chromebook on sale at Best Buy: deal offers cheap 2-in-1 laptop under $500

Shopping for a good cheap laptop or Chromebook on sale under $500 isn't as hard as it used to be thanks to a ton of options becoming available through deals online. Right now, Best Buy has an excellent deal on the 14 inch ASUS 2-in-1 Chromebook laptop that's taking $100 off this already budget-friendly machine.

On sale for $429. this ASUS 2-in-1 touch screen Chromebook is quite the steal at this price. Making for a great personal machine or as a simple student laptop, the ASUS 14 inch 2-in-1 Chromebook is perfect for web browsing, streaming, connecting with family and much more.

ASUS 2-in-1 14" Touch Screen Chromebook Now: $429 | Was: $529 | Savings: $100 (18%)

An excellent deal on a 2-in-1 Chromebook, save $100 on a solid 2-in-1 touch screen home laptop before it's gone. Simple, lightweight, and affordable, this is a great chance to snag a solid laptop under $500.View Deal

There's also some great offers on Lenovo Chromebooks as well. Their AMD-based Chromebook is on sale for $329, and is a solid performer with an AMD A6 under the hood. It serves as a great personal home laptop for streaming and web surfing.

There's a solid selection of Chromebooks on sale right now, so head over to see just what type of discounts Best Buy's sale holds. This ASUS is by far one of the best deals today, but you can save quite a bit on Chromebooks and laptops under $500 from Lenovo, ASUS, HP, and other top brands.

