Black Friday prices slashed on Ninja soup maker and blender from AO.com

Ninjas and black, traditionally, are a very good pairing. Which is why we're pleased as punch with this latest addition to some of the best Black Friday deals on at appliance retailer AO.com. Right now, the Ninja Soup Maker and Blender HB150UK model is on sale for just £98, a saving of £51 from its original price.

Whether you're pureeing vegetables for the week or whipping up a batch of frozen margaritas for a party, the Ninja Soup Maker is going to be your new best friend. As well as its impressive specs, such as its powerful 1,000 watt motor and large 1.75 litre jug, the package also includes a tamper (for squashing fruit prior to/after pureeing) and its own cleaning brush designed for ease of use in conjunction with the device. Check out the deal in full below:

Ninja Soup Maker and Blender HB150UK | was £149 | now £98 from AO.com

Save over £50 on this top-end blender from trusted brand Ninja. A hot and cold function allows you to whip together soups and smoothies alike with equal ease, while 10 pre-set Auto-IQ programmes, accessible with the touch of a button, are designed to help make cooking easier. A 1,000 watt motor means it's fast, powerful and its expansive flask has plenty of room for lots of different ingredients.View Deal

The blender also contains a pulse function to break down tougher customers like nuts and seeds, while blades and jug can be dismantled, allowing you to rinse them under the tap so there's no difficult fiddling around the electronics while trying to clean it.

One of the best soup makers out there, the Black Friday deals won't be around forever, so you need to snap up this great deal on the Ninja before it, er, sneaks off.

