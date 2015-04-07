Black bar begone! The Moto 360's successor won't lose the bottom of the screen

The Moto 360 was one of the first round smartwatches. Except it wasn't completely round. Its face might have been, but the bottom of the screen was chopped off by an irritating black bar. It looks like that's a distant memory for its follow-up, if this leaked photo is to be believed.



It was posted on Weibo – China's equivalent of Twitter – and shows a device with a completely round display. Black bar begone!



Maybe we shouldn't get too excited. The image is completely unofficial, and doesn't square with previous leaks. It shows the strap with arms that slot into the body of the watch face, whereas previously the arms were attached to the watch's frame.



The physical button is also in the centre of the watch face, and not towards the top as we saw previously.



There's a chance the design is still being finalised, or that Motorola is testing more than one look for its next smartwatch. Or this could be completely made up, there's no way of knowing.



The previous leak came courtesy of the head of Lenovo, which owns Motorola. It was also hastily deleted once it spread, hinting the head honcho realised he shouldn't be going public with company secrets. So we're inclined to believe that one more than this.



Still, anything is possible.



There's no word on when we'll see the next Motorola smartwatch. Google I/O kicks off at the end of May, so that seems as good a time as any.



The Apple Watch pre-orders start on Friday, with the device going on sale on April 24. It's likely to ignite interest in smartwatches, so expect rival models to get a boost in sales.

