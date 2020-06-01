The best Sony A7 III deals for June 2020

Already well-priced even before any discounts, the A7 III by Sony is a full-frame, mirrorless digital camera.

Aimed at keen amateurs looking to upgrade from an SLR, or even those looking to get into professional photography on a relatively modest budget, the A7 III is a highly-regarded camera well worth your attention.

It features a 24.2-megapixel full-frame Exmor R sensor which can shoot up to 10 frames per second at full resolution, and also record full-frame 4K video. The A 7 III’s ISO rating stretches from 100 to 51,200, but is expandable to 50-204,800 for stills.

Although the same resolution as its predecessors, the A7 III has a new imaging sensor with a back-illuminated design, powered by a new BIONZ X processor with faster image processing speeds - up to 1.8x faster, according to Sony.

The body houses a five-axis image stabilisation system to keep your photos sharp and video smooth.

Particularly impressive is the autofocus system, which boasts 693-point phase-detection and 425 contrast-detect AF points. It is the same system as used by Sony’s flagship A9 sports camera and is a real highlight of the A7 III for this price point.

An Eye AF mode helps to enhance portrait shots, too, even when the subject is moving or looks away from the camera.

The camera features a three-inch tilting LCD touchscreen, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth for connecting to a smartphone, and there are two SD memory card slots, one of which is UHS-II compatible.

The Sony’s long-lasting battery promises approximately 710 photos per charge.

