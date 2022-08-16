Best Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 pre-order deals for August 2022

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Over the course of the recent Samsung Unpacked 2022 (opens in new tab) event, the latest line of Galaxy devices were announced to excited fans everywhere. One of which was the latest foldable smartphone from the brand, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 (opens in new tab). As soon as word dropped that Samsung announced the new smartphone, pre-order deals for the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 opened up across the net.

Eager fans hoping to get their hands on Samsung's latest foldable are in luck, too, as many retailers are offering exclusive pre-order deals – including trade-in offers, BOGO deals and much more. Officially marked for a August 26, 2022 release date, now's the time to place your reservations to take advantage of the best Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 pre-order deals available.

Sure to be one of the best Android phones (opens in new tab) once it's available, the new Z Flip 4 is loaded with new features. Including enhanced widget controls for the front cover display, a larger battery capacity and improved performance, it's already a shoe-in for our list of the best folding phones (opens in new tab) out there. With plenty of pre-order deals on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 already available, the new Galaxy phone is a solid bet for those looking for a new device.

Mobile carriers and stores alike have pre-order offers available, so whether you're hoping to buy the new Samsung phone outright or upgrade to a new service there's a deal for just about everyone. We've compiled a list of where to pre-order the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 below, along with who has the best pre-order deals available.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Store (opens in new tab)

Samsung by far has the best pre-order deals for the Galaxy Z Flip 4, offering a multitude of offers to go along with their latest foldable smartphone. On top of a free memory upgrade AND free case when you pre-order, Samsung is giving up to $300 instant credit towards your purchase along with up to $1,000 enhanced trade-in credits for your old device. As of now, no other pre-order deals match what Samsung has to offer.

Where to pre-order the Samsung Galaxy Z Fiip 4

If you'd rather grab your new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 pre-order elsewhere, here's all of the places you can nab the latest device. Most have some sort of pre-order deal going on , but some are definitely better than others. Choose wisely!

How much does the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 cost?

The new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 starts at a modest $999.99 and goes from there. This price can drop of course if you're planning to do a trade-in, and in some cases can make the new phone as cheap as just $200 with the right device being handed in.

