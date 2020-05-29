These Memorial Day Sales are still going: grab deals on home improvement, 4K TVs, headphones, mattresses and more!

Proving That you don’t need it to be Memorial Day in order to get the best Memorial Day sales deals, some of best holiday sales are still going on right now. Meaning you can still save on everything from electronics to home goods, so read on to find out where you can shop the best Memorial Day sales today.

This year, 2020 Memorial Day sales kick off summer with not only beautiful weather, warm sun, and backyard barbecues, it's also the start of the best yearly sales of the year with Amazon Prime Day 2020 set to follow closely behind! Until that happens, Memorial Day sales will hold you over with deals that make it feel like it's Black Friday already. Or like it’s Memorial Day, still.

Best Memorial Day sales today

Lowe's Memorial Day Weekend Sales Event

Home Depot's Start Summer Here Memorial Day Sale 2020

Best Memorial Day sales 2020: T3's Memorial Day Sales Guides

T3's Top Memorial Day Sale picks

Grill and cookware sale: up to 50% off @ Wayfair

Wayfair has one of the biggest Memorial Day sales we've seen and these BBQs and grills are red hot bargains. The retailer has slashed up to 50% off all outdoor grills and cookware.That means that after discount, prices start as low as $56 for a charcoal-based grill. Don't miss these deals!View Deal

Outdoor pool sale: up to 40% off @ Appliances Connection

What your garden needs this summer (to go with a BBQ, of course) is a pool. Well, Appliances Connection is taking up to 40% off select above ground pools. As an example, after discount, prices start at just $785 for outdoor pools by Blue Wave. View Deal

Outdoor furniture sale: up to 50% off at Kohl's

When you step out of your new pool you'll want somewhere to sit. Kohl's is slashing up to 50% off patio furniture in its Memorial Day sales. The sale includes fire pits, patio chairs and tables, and more.View Deal

Appliance sale: up to 40% off at Lowe's

Renovate your kitchen with complete appliance packages and major appliances on sale this Memorial Day weekend only at Lowe's. Lowe's is taking up to 40% off on select small and major appliances including dishwashers, refrigerators, ovens, and more.View Deal

Home Depot's Start Summer Here Memorial Day Sale 2020

B&H Photo's Thank You Memorial Day Sales Event

Save up to 70% on the hottest electronics and camera equipment with B&H Photos Thank You Memorial Day sale. Save on microphones, headphones, earbuds, laptops, and more this Memorial Day weekend! Deals End Monday!!!View Deal

ebay's Memorial Day Sales Event (Coupon Code: PICK2SAVE)

All weekend long eBay's running a 20% off coupon that can save you hundreds on home and garden, tech, electronics, and more with a purchase price of $50 or more! Offer Ends 5/25!View Deal

Lowe's Memorial Day Weekend Sales Event

Portable AC units sale: 40% off LG, Frigidaire @ Home Depot

When the going gets hot, you need a portable AC units which you can move from room to room. Many of these units double as air conditioning units and dehumidifiers in one. The Home Depot Memorial Day sale sees up to 40% being taken off multiple brands.View Deal

Apple Watch Series 5 (40mm) | Was: $399 | Now: $299 | Save $100 at Target

The latest-generation of Apple Watch is the best smartwatch on the planet (for iPhone owners). It has comprehensive fitness tracking, an always-on display, health features including an EKG and fall detection, tons of apps of all kids, Bluetooth headphones support for playing music without your phone, GPS for mapping… it's a hell of a device, and discounts have been few and far between, so this is a great deal. View Deal

Apple iPad 10.2" (32GB) | Was $329 | Now $249 | Save $80 at Best Buy

Apple's most budget-friendly iPad is now even more affordable! The big 10.2-inch screen is great for games or movies, it's fast, it has a huge range of apps for work or play, its cameras are solid, and the battery life is strong. If you want a tablet for the kids to play with, or to have around for browsing and social networking, plus streaming, there's no better option.View Deal

LG 4K TV sale: up to $400 off @ Best Buy

Are you in the market for a stunning new 4K TV? Best Buy has just slashed up to $400 off a big selection of LG 4K smart TVs. Even better, the sale also includes LG's fantastic OLED TVs. We're assuming these deals will only run until Memorial Day so you might want to hurry if you don't want to miss out.View Deal

More great Memorial Day Sale 2020 deals

Best Memorial Day TV Sales 2020

Finding the best 2020 Memorial Day sales won't be difficult this weekend, as most of the major retailers will be cutting prices on both new and old 4K TVs. You can head over to our guide to the best Memorial Day TV sales of 2020 for a more detailed breakdown of this weekends best Memorial Day TV sales, but we'll be updating this page often with new TV deals as we find them!

You can also head on over to T3's best TVs of 2020 guide, where we break down the top makes and models of the year you should be keeping your eye on. Memorial Day TV sales always bring surprises so check back often to see the what the best TV deals are this Memorial Day weekend.

Samsung 7-Series 50-inch 4K Ultra HD TV | Was: $429.99 | Now: $329.99 | Available at Best Buy

This brilliant Samsung 7-Series 50-inch 4K TV is reduced by $100 right now over at Best Buy in its Memorial Day sale. It's a stylish panel with great picture quality and plenty of smart tech. Free shipping is also included in the deal.View Deal

Visio P Series Quantum X 65 inch 4K Smart TV | Was: $1,479 | Now: $1,179 | Save $300 at B&H Photo

The P Series Quantum X line from VIZIO takes it to the next level, with VIZIO's most colorful TV yet. Get exceptional detail and image quality with complete smart home features, including Apple AirPlay 2, SmartCast TV, voice control, and more.View Deal

TCL 65" Roku TV 8 Series 4K UHD TV with HDR | Was: $1,999 | Now $999 | Save $1,000 at Best Buy

By Grabthar's Hammer, what a savings! This is so much TV for the price, and the important part is that it's good TV, too. These TCL TVs are bright, colourful and HDR is really impressive on them. Best of all is the Roku TV smart platform they're built on, though – it's so easy to use, and has every streaming service you could ever want, from Netflix to Amazon to Disney+ to Apple TV+ and loads more obscure ones you'll love if you try them! You can just find what you want with your voice, to keep it simple, or the remote has some useful shortcuts.

Sony X800H Series LED UHD 55 inch 4K Smart TV | Was: $999 | Now: $749 | Save $250 at Best Buy Online

Sony's X800H Series 4K TV's offer an incredible viewing experience at an excellent value, and with $250 off is a no brainer of a buy. Decked out with a TRILUMINOS display with 4K native resolution, X-Reality PRO, HDR, Dolby ATMOS, and an array of smart TV features, you're getting a premium 4K TV at an unheard of price.

LG CX Series OLED UHD 55 inch 4K Smart TV | Was: $1,999 | Now: $1,799 | Save $200 at Best Buy Online

This is LG's brand-new OLED range for 2020, and it only just landed… but you can already get a great saving on it! It's so new that our review won't even land until next week, but we can tell you it's one of the best TVs of the year. If you haven't experienced the incredible realism of 4K OLED, this is the perfect time – especially since this is equipped with every next-gen gaming feature that the PS4 and Xbox Series X can make use of.

Best Memorial Day Mattress Sales 2020

2020 Memorial Day sales will be a great time to pick up a bargain on a mattress. With sales on popular mattresses by Purple mattress, Nectar mattress, AmeriSleep mattress, Zoma mattress, and more, now is the time to pick up a new mattress and get a better nights sleep. Head to our dedicated Memorial Day mattress sale article for a full rundown of the best offers (or read on for a couple of highlight offers).

Finding the right mattress can be tricky, but there's different types and different firmness levels for different sleepers out there. For a list of some of the best mattresses you can buy right now, head over to T3's guide to the best mattresses of 2020!

Nectar Memorial Day mattress sale | $399 free accessories with every mattress

The popular Nectar memory foam mattress is designed to hug your body and keep you cool. The design includes a gel memory foam layer and supportive Hi Core memory foam. Alternatively, go for the luxe Lush mattress. For Memorial Day, Nectar is throwing in a free mattress protector, sheets and Premium pillows – worth a whopping $399 – with every mattress purchase.

Memorial Day sale ends: 25 May 9 PM ESTView Deal

DreamCloud Memorial Day mattress sale | $200 off mattresses, plus FREE weighted blanket and pillow

If you're after a hybrid mattress, head to DreamCloud. This luxury mattress combines layers of pressure-relieving memory foam and the bounce of interspring coils for a dreamy night's sleep. For Memorial Day, DreamCloud is knocking $200 off, and throwing in a weighted blanket and a pillow.

Offer ends: 1 JuneView Deal

Zoma Memorial Day mattress sale | $150 Off any mattress

Head to Zoma for $150 off any mattress using the discount code MD150. With zoned support and a dynamic response layer, the Zoma Sports Mattress is designed specifically for individuals with demanding lifestyles, and is approved by athletes. You can also get 20% off pillows and foundations with the code MD20.

Deal ends: 1 JuneView Deal

Serta Perfect Sleeper Charlotte Medium Plush Euro Top Mattress | Starting at $249 – Up to 50% off at Mattress Firm

Experienced unparalleled sleep with Serta's Perfect Sleep mattresses, featuring a new HyperTouch comfort system designed with a specialized foam to keep you cradled and comfortable all night.View Deal

Best Memorial Day Furniture Sales 2020

We'll see the best 2020 Memorial Day sales at retailers like Target, Wayfair, Overstock, Home Depot, and Lowe's. These guys have some of the largest selections of patio sets, home decor, outdoor furniture and other furniture pieces to update your homes style. Memorial Day weekend is an excellent weekend for barbecues, with sales on some of the best furniture brands and styles available.

Read on to see our to picks for Memorial Day Furniture Sales 2020, or head over to T3's guide to best Memorial Day furniture sales going on this weekend and save.

Sego Lily Exum 3-Piece Black Frame Patio Set – Off White Cushions | Was: $399 | Now: $199 | Save 50% at Lowe's (Limited Time Offer Ends 5/13)

For a limited time at Lowe's, you can pick up a complete three piece outdoor patio furniture set for only $200. Perfect for those apartment and condo patios, this two chair and table combo provides a compact yet quaint little patio set perfect for spending your some days at.View Deal

Lowe's Memorial Day Fan Sale: Save up to 20% on select ceiling fans and lighting fixtures

Looking to upgrade those light fixtures? How about a new ceiling fan for your bedroom? Lowe's is cutting prices on select home ceiling fans and fixtures this Memorial Day weekend only!View Deal

Lowe's Memorial Day Furniture Sale: Save up to 30% on select outdoor and patio furniture

Grab a new deck chair or new outdoor dining set on sale now at Lowe's during their Memorial Day weekend sales event. Discounts on a variety of styles and colors to suit anyone's persona taste!View Deal

Best Memorial Day Appliance Sales 2020

We'll see a ton of price drops and flash sales on appliances across the net these 2020 Memorial Day sales, with savings on refrigerators, freezers, kitchen appliances, and more. There's already some great sales going on over at Lowe's and Home Depot, so be sure to head on over to see their entire selection of products on sale now!

Here's our pick of the best memorial day appliance sales...

Whirlpool 25 cu. ft. French Door Refrigerator (Stainless Steel) | Was: $1,899 | Now: $1,709 | Save $189 at Home Depot

Pick up a new fridge on sale now at Home Depot. A solid all-around fridge for families, this 25 cu. ft. stainless steel fridge from Whirlpool features plenty of space for all of your Memorial Day party favors.View Deal

Samsung 24" Top Control Built-in Dishwasher (Stainless Steel) | Was: $479 | Now: $379 | Save $100 at Best Buy

An excellent upgrade for those looking to get a new dishwasher, Samsung's 24 inch built-in dishwasher features a sleek stainless steel design and top-mounted digital touch controls for easy operation. Includes four wash cycles (Auto, Normal, Heavy, Express 60) for deep clean on dishes and silverware.View Deal

Best Memorial Day Sales 2020 Gaming

Not all 2020 Memorial Day sales are about home decor, mattresses, and outdoor furniture. You'll find some great deals on consoles, PC gaming hardware, and more all throughout the weekend. Some of the best gaming laptops available will be on sale this weekend, with price drops and BOGO deals going on at some of the biggest online gaming retailers.

With news of the PS5 having an incredible new processor and recent rumors on the XBOX Series X looking to dethrone Sony, previous consoles are going to be on sale this weekend so keep your eyes open!

Gamestop's Buy 2 Get 1 Free Memorial Day Sale

For the first time ever, GameStop is running a buy 2 get 1 free sale on new and pre-owned games this weekend only. Get the latest Nintendo Switch, XBOX, or PS4 games this Memorial Day weekend and save!View Deal

Assassin's Creed Odyssey Standard Edition - PlayStation 4 | Was: $49.99 | Now: $14.99 | Save $35 at Best Buy

This huge game takes you all across ancient Greece, fighting in the war between Sparta and Athens, and unlocking secrets of shadowy powers behind the world. It's a fantastic game mixing hand-to-hand combat and stealth, and it looks just incredible, especially on PS4 Pro in 4K and HDR. If you something you can sink dozens of hours into and really explore, it's ideal – but you can play it a bit less seriously too.View Deal

Best Memorial Day Sales 2020 Laptops

Those in search of getting a new laptop will have the perfect opportunity with 2020 Memorial Day sales this weekend, with major retailers and brands dropping huge discounts on work laptops, student laptops, gaming laptops, and accessories. Need a little help finding out which laptop is right for you? Take a look at T3's guides for the best laptops of 2020, the best gaming laptops, or the best student laptops to help you find the laptop that's right for you.

HP Laptop 17z | Was: $539.99 | Now: $379.99 | Available at HP

A fat $160 discount makes this one of the very best Memorial Day laptop deals going. The HP 17z comes installed with a 17-inch screen, 8GB of RAM, 1TB of storage, and an AMD A9-9425 Dual-Core processor. It also features a strong battery life of 9 hours.

Dell Inspiron 17 3000 laptop | Was: $719.99 | Now: $649.99 | Available at Dell

This Memorial Dell saving from Dell takes $70 off the incredibly popular Inspiron 17 3000 laptop. The system comes loaded with a 10th gen Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM and a spacious 512GB SSD. A great price on a great laptop.

Dell XPS 13 laptop | Was: $899.99 | Now: $849.99 | Available at Dell

This isn't the biggest Memorial Day sales laptop discount on offer but it is on one of the most desirable and quality systems available today. The Dell XPS 13 is, basically, the best Windows 10 laptop going and here it is reduced by $50 down to $849.99. That price bags you a 10th gen Intel Core i5 processor, a 256GB SSD, and 8GB of RAM, as well as one of the most beautiful chassis going.

Microsoft Surface Go 2 essentials bundle | Was: $668.97 | Now: $539.97 | Available at Microsoft

A straight $129 saving means the excellent Surface Go 2 can be picked up along with its Type Cover and a Microsoft 365 subscription for only £539.97 for Memorial Day. Supremely portable, this is a great upgrade for those who are constantly on the go. Free shipping is also included in the deal.

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 + Type cover | Was: $909.98 | Now: $699.99 | Available at Microsoft

If you can spend a little more then this Memorial Day sales saving over at Microsoft is well worth checking out, as it takes the price of the Surface Pro 7 with its Type Cover down over $200. The new reduced price of $699.99 bags you a system with a 12.3-inch display, 128GB SSD, and Intel Core i3 processor. As with the deal above, free delivery is included.

Lenovo Y540 15 inch Gaming Laptop | Was: $1,570 | Now: $1,340 | Save $230 this Memorial Day

Grab one of Lenovo's best Legion gaming laptops today starting at $1,339 – $230 off it's standard selling price. Customize your Y540 to suit your gaming needs! On sale now through Memorial Day weekend, don't miss your chance to grab this sick gaming laptop cheap before this offer ends!View Deal

Best Memorial Day Sales 2020 Smart Home

Anyone looking to bump their home into the 21st century can find some great deals on smart home products including video doorbells, wi-fi camera systems, voice assistants, and more these 2020 Memorial Day sales. You'll find the best deals at Amazon, Best Buy, and B&H Photo, but don't count anyone else out just yet. Memorial Day weekend sales have just begun and you never know what surprise sales we'll see!

Home Depot's Memorial Day Smart Home Sales! Save on Wi-Fi cameras, video doorbells, and more

Upgrade your home's security this Memorial Day weekend with Home Depot's smart home sale. Save on Ring video cameras an systems, smart locks, and more for a limited time.View Deal

Best Memorial Day Sales 2020 Watches

Looking to upgrade that time piece of yours? Don't worry, we've got you covered with the best 2020 Memorial Day sales on watches going on right now. Don't forget to head over to our best watches for men or our best running watches if you need a little inspiration on finding a watch that suits your style.

You may even want to think about getting a watch roll to keep your new time pieces in pristine condition.

Smartwatches on sale: save up to $150 at on select smartwatches

Head on over to Best Buy and save on Apple, Garmin, and more! Huge savings across tons of newer and older smartwatches. Save up to $150 on select watches this weekend only!View Deal

Best Memorial Day Sales 2020 Barbecues

It just wouldn't be a proper 2020 Memorial Day sales weekend without a good backyard barbecue, and right now you can save on gas, electric, and hybrid grills at Home Depot, Lowe's, and Overstock. Don't be afraid to head over to T3's guide to the best barbecues of 2020 if you need a little inspiration on selecting the right grill for you.

Let's throw another shrimp on the barbie!

Grill and cookware sale: up to 50% off @ Wayfair

Wayfair has one of the biggest Memorial Day sales we've seen and these BBQs and grills are red hot bargains. The retailer has slashed up to 50% off all outdoor grills and cookware.That means that after discount, prices start as low as $56 for a charcoal-based grill. Don't miss these deals!View Deal

Best Memorial Day Sales 2020 Shoes

This 2020 Memorial Day sales weekend is the perfect time to grab yourself a new pair of shoes to start the summer off right. Thankfully, you'll find a ton of sales going on across some of the biggest shoe retailers including Nike, Skechers, and more. Shops like Zappo's have a huge selection of shoes on sale right now, with other retailers like DSW taking 25% off all women's Skechers shoes for a limited time.

If you need a little direction, check out T3's guides to get a little inspiration! best running shoes of 2020, the best basketball shoes of 2020, or our best workout shoes of 2020.

Famous Footwear: Closeout 75% off Memorial Day sale

Famous Footwear is having a massive blowout sale on men, women, and children shoes this weekend, with savings of up to 75% on select styles.View Deal

DSW: Take 25% off women's shoes, sandals, and sneakers

This Memorial Day weekend DSW is taking off 25% on select women's footwear. Grab a new pair of sandals for the beach just in time for summer!View Deal

Famous Footwear: Buy One Get One 50% off Sale

This weekend only, buy one pair of select shoes and get a second pair 50% off! Applies to mens, womens, and kids shoes and sandals.View Deal

Best Memorial Day Sales 2020 Clothes

Shoppers looking to update their wardrobe can jump on some great deals this 2020 Memorial Day sales weekend, with major clothing brands and stores offering huge discounts on new and seasonal styles. Head over to Forever 21 where you can save up to 40% off purchases of $150 or more, or check out Old Navy's 50% off store wide sale this Memorial Day 2020 weekend only!

Old Navy: 50% off all shorts, swimwear, tees, and tanks

Get ready for summer with Old Navy's 50% off summer wear sale, with savings on swim trunks, shoes, sandals, and more! Shop through men's, women's, and children's clothes today and save this Memorial Day weekend.View Deal

PacSun's Buy One Get One Free Sitewide Sale

This Memorial Day weekend only buy any select piece of men's or women's clothing on sale now and get a second item absolutley free!View Deal

When is Memorial Day?

Memorial Day 2020 falls on Monday, May 25th this year, but Memorial Day sales will run all weekend long. We'll see new deals drop daily for Memorial Day build-up sales, with the best deals coming on Saturday, Sunday, and Monday.

When do Memorial Day sales start 2020?

Most 2020 Memorial Day sales start within two to three weeks leading up to Memorial Day weekend, with greater sales and bigger savings as we get closer to Memorial Day, Many retailers already have Memorial Day sales running, with stores like Home Depot, Lowe's, and Best Buy running their yearly Memorial Day sales through the end of the weekend (in some cases, the end of the month).

Memorial Day, Monday May 25th, will bring the greatest savings available, as many brands and retailers save their best sales for the holiday itself.

How do I shop Memorial Day sales?

Easily! Just check back regularly or bookmark our guide for quick access to the best deals updated daily. With stores unfortunately still closed, buying online is your best option. Almost all stores are still providing in-store pickup and delivery, so no matter what deal you're after you can shop to your hearts content.

Where to find the best Memorial Day Sales

Of course, Amazon is always a contender during sales since they have such wide variety of product categories. That shouldn't deter you from check out other retailers and sites, though! You can some pretty incredible deals – sometimes even better than Amazon – if you dig deep enough.

Thankfully, you've got us to bring together some of the best Memorial Day sales going on right now, all in one place! Our guide is here to show you where the best Memorial Day sales are happening and how much you can save.

Who has the best Memorial Day sales?

You can expect the big players like Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart to pull out all the stops for Memorial Day, but don't let these three take up all of your time. B&H Photo and Adorama are great for those looking to find a deal on camera equipment, and anyone looking for some sick PC accessories can get a good deal on Razer gaming accessories.

Online marketplaces including Newegg and Wayfair also run excellent Memorial Day sales, so be sure to keep an eye on T3's guide for the best deals all week.

With Amazon Prime Day 2020 possibly being delayed until September, Memorial Day sales are going to have to hold us over until then. More news is on the way in regards to what the status of Amazon Prime Day 2020 is, so check back on this page often to see where everything stands.

We'll keep this page updated with the best deals we can find to help you save money and find the deals you want throughout Memorial Day sales, but if Amazon Prime Day 2020 is a no go this may be the time to buy what you're looking for.

For more news, reviews, and deals check out the links below!