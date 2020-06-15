Cheap hot tub anyone? There are STILL Lay-Z-Spa inflatable tubs on sale online (just about)

Good news: this week is a scorcher, and next week looks promising too. Even better news: somehow, despite claiming to have 'low stocks' for the last 3 months, somehow Argos is still seemingly able to sell you a Lay-Z-Spa inflatable hot tub.

Argos and a few other online shops still have cheap hot tub deals lined up. And also somewhat less cheap hot tub deals, if you want to get serious about your outdoor spa action. To save you any further reading, these are by far your best options.

• Buy Lay-Z-Spa St Moritz 5-7 Person Hot Tub at Argos for £600

• Buy Lay-Z-Spa Bali at Argos for £400

• Buy Lay-Z-Spa Cancun at Argos for £320

Browse more hot tubs at Argos

• Amazon has the Lay-Z-Spa Hawaii 6-person square inflatable spa from £1,287

Bigger spenders might also enjoy this non-inflatable but allegedly 'portable' hot tub from Argos' range.

• Buy Canadian Spa Co Swift Current at Argos for £1250

This lockdown summer, hot tubs – especially the more convenient and affordable inflatable hot tubs – are as sought after as toilet paper and hand sanitizer, as people behold their featureless gardens and think, 'I really must buy a hot tub… and one of the best barbecues while I'm at it.'

The question however, is where can you buy a hot tub? There are a few places left with online ordering and delivery, but er… do get a move on. Unfortunately both the shops themselves and our pricing widgets are unable to keep pace with the hot tub buying frenzy that has taken place.

For that reason, my big recommendation is you cross your fingers and head to Argos. However, Wayfair does also have a few hot tubs left – but even its cheapest one costs £4,700 – although Wayfair does have cheap garden swimming pools left.

Wayfair had loads of the best hot tubs a month ago; there's been something of a hot tub shopping frenzy.

Browse inflatable spas, pools and more at Wayfair – from just £52.99

Amazon or B&Q? Forget about it, unless you live near a B&Q store that has re-opened – and only then if that branch has stock.

Buy hot tubs at Argos

Until recently, Argos had a bizarrely massive selection of hot tubs available for delivery ‘within 21 days’.

Its range includes tubs from Lay-Z Spa, which is like the Volkswagen of tubbage – all other shops seem to have sold out of them. Even Lay-Z-Spa online has a permanent queue of at least 10 minutes, and no stock when you finally get in.

Argos, however, has two Lay-Z-Spa tubs left, from £320. Specifically, the Lay-Z-Spa Bali 2-4 person hot tub for £400. Argos also has the Lay-Z-Spa Cancun for £320. Whether it can deliver them to you depends where in the UK you are. If you want the Lay-Z-Spa Miami, that has sold out everywhere. The Paris? No. Any Lazy-Z-Spa tub named after any other party town? Uh-uh.

• Shop all remaining Lay-Z-Spa hot tubs at Argos

Argos also stocks the wares of Canadian Spa Co, which is like the Mercedes of outdoor heated aquatics. The good news here is that in certain areas the relatively affordable Swift Current Portable spa seems to be back in stock.

• Shop all remaining Canadian Spa Co hot tubs at Argos from £1,249

Buy hot tubs at Wayfair: stocks are LOW

Until recently, you could also choose from a wide range of the world's best hot tubs, cheap at Wayfair. However, we now have bad news for you if you're looking for a bargain: the cheaper ones all sold out. Right now the most affordable hot tubs you can buy at Wayfair cost over £4,000 and since you missed their sale last month, this is your current entry point:

• Buy Canadian Spa Co Kelowna 4-Person 21-Jet Plug and Play Spa with LED Light for £4600 at Wayfair

Please note that Wayfair brackets hot tubs, spas and pools together under one heading – all the more affordable options are what we would call pools rather than hot tubs.

• Shop all remaining pools and hot tubs at Wayfair from £55 to £29,400 (!)

The fact that Wayfair still has some stock – albeit a lot less than last month – and the ability to deliver it, free (on orders over £40) is still not to be underestimated.

Buy hot tubs at Amazon

Well, you probably can't actually. Amazon has sold out of tubs under £1,000 although it does have this nice family pool for £250. But hey – you can get some more expensive tubs (£1500 to £5000+) and some great hot tub cleaning products!

• Shop the rest of Amazon.co.uk's hot tubs and pools

In the USA?

Home Depot has an awesome selection of the very finest hot tubs

As does Lowes, which also does a nice line in overground pools

Alternatively, scroll down to the bottom of the page for more US-specific deals from all our retailer partners.

Today's best hot tub deals around the web

The Spaceship Spa: really taking off right now (Image credit: Bestway)

Lay-Z-Spa Hawaii 4-6-Person hot tub | £1,100 at Amazon

This looks a bit more substantial than some Lay-Z-Spas, perhaps by virtue of being square in shape. It heats rapidly to 40ºC and keeps matters steamy and frothy, with no fewer than 120 massaging air jets. Amazon has been largely sold out of affordable hot tubs recently so this is welcome news for wannabe hot tubsters.View Deal

Lay-Z-Spa St Moritz 5-7-Person hot tub | £600 at Argos

'Experience the ultimate in relaxation with the St. Moritz AirJet hot tub'. Would we get in this with six other people? No. But maybe your friends are smaller, or you are just more intimate with them on a regular basis. Either way, this is the best inflatable hot tub deal right now. This offer will not last long. View Deal

Lay-Z-Spa Bali 2-4-Person LED hot tub | £400 at Argos

As you can probably guess, this is much the same as the St Moritz 7-person hot tub, but smaller, and with some LEDs in it. Comes with a cover, 81 air jets and is puncture resistant and durable. Its I-Beam structure means 'it will hold its shape no matter how many times you inflate and deflate it.'View Deal

Lay-Z-Spa Cancun 2-4-Person hot tub | £320 at Argos

…And as you can probably guess again, this is much the same as the Bali 2-4-person LED hot tub, but without any LEDs. It's construction also seems to be a little cheaper, but then it is a little cheaper. This is arguably the best hot tub deal going, right now. It appeared to have sold out at the weekend but Argos now offers 'limited stocks'.View Deal

Canadian Spa Company 5 Person Swift Current Portable Hot Tub | £1250 at Argos

The most affordable of Canadian Spa Co's remaining hot tubs at Argos, this is not inflatable, but it is 'portable', as it's filled with foam and can be plugged into a standard socket rather than needing permanent installation. Holds up to 5 adults in its 1000 litre, watery embrace, supposedly. Has 88 air jets for your hydro massage needs.View Deal

• Shop other remaining Lay-Z-Spa hot tubs from £320 at Argos

Fike 4-Person above ground pool | £119 at Wayfair

This is more of an above ground swimming pool than a hot tub. Wayfair for some reason brackets them together as ‘spas’. That’s slightly annoying if you’re looking for a hot tub, but could be good news when all tubs under £1,000 have sold out, but you still crave watery fun in your garden. View Deal

The best hot tub deals near YOU, from the UK to the USA to… other places