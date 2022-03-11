Best Buy laptop deals: up to $400 off Intel laptops; $200 off Surface devices; $300 off Chromebooks

When it comes to finding cheap laptop deals throughout the week, Best Buy offers one of the best selections available. Usually covering a wide range of devices including Chromebooks, gaming laptops, and even workstations, Best Buy laptop deals feature a massive selection and great savings.

Best Buy's laptop deals feature some of the best laptops out there on sale throughout the week, with some great offers on student laptops and if you're lucky, even gaming laptops. There's a lot to scroll through, however, so we're hoping to make your laptop deal shopping a bit easier by bringing only the best front and center.

With blanket deals including up to $400 off select Intel powered laptops, device specific offers such as up to $200 off Microsoft Surface devices, and a plethora of other deals and steals to shop through, Best Buy is a safe bet to check out if you're hoping to find some of the best laptop deals of the week.

Best Buy Laptop Deals

MSI GF65 15.6" 144Hz RTX 3060 Gaming Laptop: was $1,099.99, now $799.99 ($300 off)

Featuring NVIDIA's RTX 3060 paired with a 10th Gen Intel i5, this is one of the best gaming laptops you'll find for the price right now. An excellent machine for 1080p gaming on the go.

Samsung Galaxy 13.3" 4K UHD Touch Screen Chromebook: was $999, now $599 ($400 off)

Now down to it's lowest price yet, grab the Samsung Galaxy 4K Touch Screen Chromebook at an incredibly cheap price of just $600. Powered by a 10th Gen i5 and loaded with 8GB RAM and a 256GB SSD, this is a solid option for personal and academic use.

Dell Inspiron 5000 2-in-1 14" Touch-Screen Laptop: was $549.99, now $399.99 ($150 off)

One of the best Dell laptop deals you'll find this weekend, this Inspiron 5000 2-in-1 features an 11th Gen i3 paired with 8GB RAM and a 256GB SSD. A great option for basic home use or school use.

Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ 12.3" 2-in-1 Laptop: was $1,029.99, now $799.99 ($230 off)

The ultimate 2-in-1 machine drops down to just $800 this weekend at Best Buy. Microsoft's Surface Pro 7+ is a powerhouse of a machine, boasting an 11th Gen Intel i5 paireed with 8GB RAM and a 256GB SSD for exceptional performance.

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 12.4" Touch Screen Laptop: was $549.99, now $399.99 ($150 off)

Microsoft's budget-friendly Surface Laptop Go goes even cheaper with a discount of $150 at Best Buy this weekend. Now just $399.99, this is an exceptional machine for home or personal use at this price.

If Best Buy's laptop deals don't have exactly what you're looking for, don't worry. We've got loads more to check out! We've compiled all of the best laptop deals happening right now below, so you'll be able to find exactly what you're looking for at its best price this weekend.

Need a bit of inspiration to find the right laptop for you? We've got a few guides to help you find the perfect machine. Covering Chromebooks, 2-in-1's and more, you'll find some of T3's guides below to help steer you in the right direction.

