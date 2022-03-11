Best Buy laptop deals: up to $400 off Intel laptops; $200 off Surface devices; $300 off Chromebooks

Save big with the best laptop deals at Best Buy this weekend

(Image credit: Razer)
Troy Fleming
By
published

When it comes to finding cheap laptop deals throughout the week, Best Buy offers one of the best selections available. Usually covering a wide range of devices including Chromebooks, gaming laptops, and even workstations, Best Buy laptop deals feature a massive selection and great savings.

Best Buy's laptop deals feature some of the best laptops out there on sale throughout the week, with some great offers on student laptops and if you're lucky, even gaming laptops. There's a lot to scroll through, however, so we're hoping to make your laptop deal shopping a bit easier by bringing only the best front and center.

With blanket deals including up to $400 off select Intel powered laptops, device specific offers such as up to $200 off Microsoft Surface devices, and a plethora of other deals and steals to shop through, Best Buy is a safe bet to check out if you're hoping to find some of the best laptop deals of the week.

Best Buy Laptop Deals Quick Links

Best Buy Laptop Deals

MSI GF65 15.6" 144Hz RTX 3060 Gaming Laptop:

MSI GF65 15.6" 144Hz RTX 3060 Gaming Laptop: was $1,099.99, now $799.99 ($300 off)
Featuring NVIDIA's RTX 3060 paired with a 10th Gen Intel i5, this is one of the best gaming laptops you'll find for the price right now. An excellent machine for 1080p gaming on the go.

View Deal
Samsung Galaxy 13.3" 4K UHD Touch Screen Chromebook: was $999, now $599 ($400 off)

Samsung Galaxy 13.3" 4K UHD Touch Screen Chromebook: was $999, now $599 ($400 off)
Now down to it's lowest price yet, grab the Samsung Galaxy 4K Touch Screen Chromebook at an incredibly cheap price of just $600. Powered by a 10th Gen i5 and loaded with 8GB RAM and a 256GB SSD, this is a solid option for personal  and academic use.

View Deal
Dell Inspiron 5000 2-in-1 14" Touch-Screen Laptop: was $549.99, now $399.99 ($150 off)

Dell Inspiron 5000 2-in-1 14" Touch-Screen Laptop: was $549.99, now $399.99 ($150 off)
One of the best Dell laptop deals you'll find this weekend, this Inspiron 5000 2-in-1 features an 11th Gen i3 paired with 8GB RAM and a 256GB SSD. A great option for basic home use or school use.

View Deal
Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ 12.3" 2-in-1 Laptop: was $1,029.99, now $799.99 ($230 off)

Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ 12.3" 2-in-1 Laptop: was $1,029.99, now $799.99 ($230 off)
The ultimate 2-in-1 machine drops down to just $800 this weekend at Best Buy. Microsoft's Surface Pro 7+ is a powerhouse of a machine, boasting an 11th Gen Intel i5 paireed with 8GB RAM and a 256GB SSD for exceptional performance.

View Deal
Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 12.4" Touch Screen Laptop: was $549.99, now $399.99 ($150 off)

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 12.4" Touch Screen Laptop: was $549.99, now $399.99 ($150 off)
Microsoft's budget-friendly Surface Laptop Go goes even cheaper with a discount of $150 at Best Buy this weekend. Now just $399.99, this is an exceptional machine for home or personal use at this price.

View Deal

If Best Buy's laptop deals don't have exactly what you're looking for, don't worry. We've got loads more to check out! We've compiled all of the best laptop deals happening right now below, so you'll be able to find exactly what you're looking for at its best price this weekend.

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14
(White)
Our Review
1
ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 14-inch...
Amazon
View Deal
Lenovo Legion 5 Pro
Our Review
2
Legion 5 Pro Gen 6 AMD (16”)...
Lenovo USA
View Deal
Microsoft Surface Book 3 (13.5-Inch)
Our Review
3
Browser of UC
Microsoft US
View Deal
Microsoft Surface Laptop 4
Our Review
4
Microsoft - Surface Laptop 4...
Best Buy
$899.99
View Deal
Low Stock
Dell G3 15 (3579)
(Intel Core i7)
Our Review
5
CAL53 LA-F611P Dell G3 15...
Walmart
View Deal
Samsung Galaxy Book Go
Our Review
6
Galaxy Book Go, 14”, 128GB,...
Samsung
View Deal
Dell XPS 13 (9310)
Our Review
7
Dell XPS 13 (9310)
Dell
View Deal
Razer Blade 14
(14-inch 1TB)
Our Review
8
Razer Blade 14 Gaming Laptop...
Razer
View Deal
Recommended Retailer
HP Spectre x360 (2021)
Our Review
9
HP Spectre x360 Convertible...
HP (US)
$1,079.99
View Deal
Apple Macbook Pro 13" (M1 2020)
Our Review
10
Apple Macbook Pro 13" (M1...
Apple
View Deal
Load more deals

Need a bit of inspiration to find the right laptop for you? We've got a few guides to help you find the perfect machine. Covering Chromebooks, 2-in-1's and more, you'll find some of T3's guides below to help steer you in the right direction.

Troy Fleming
Troy Fleming

As Deals Editor for T3.com, Troy is here to help readers do one thing – save money on the products they love. Holding a background in analytics and eCommerce for over 10 years, understanding just how retailers think and perform when it comes to sales is what he understands best. When he isn't scouring the net for deals, Troy is an avid art fan and enjoys painting, music, fitness and of course the great outdoors.

Latest
