Best Buy 72-hour sale is on now with big discounts on Apple, Samsung, Sony and more

If you've still got holiday shopping to do, this weekend could be the time to do it. Best Buy has just announced discounts on a wide range of items that will last for the next 72 hours.

Some of the best deals are on TVs, with models from Pioneer, Toshiba, TCL and LG all with significant savings. One of the best deals is the 70-inch TCL 4-series which is down to $499 from $829.

If you're preparing to start a new fitness regimen before the holidays, the Bowflex Treadmill 7 is now $1199.99, down from $2,399.99. You can also find the Schwinn exercise bike for $699.99, down from $999.99.

There are lots of other savings that can be found on the Best Buy website. To get you started though, we've listed some of the best options below.

TCL 70-inch 4K TV: was $829.99, now $499.99 at Best Buy TCL 70-inch 4K TV: was $829.99, now $499.99 at Best Buy

If you're looking for a big 4K TV, deals don't get much better than this. You get a $330 saving on the list price right now.

Pioneer 50-inch 4K TV: was $469.99, now $279.99 at Best Buy Pioneer 50-inch 4K TV: was $469.99, now $279.99 at Best Buy

Save $190 on the list price of this 50-inch Pioneer TV that comes with Amazon's Fire TV platform built-in for all your streaming needs.

Sony WH-XB900N noise cancelling headphones: was $249.99, now $119.99 at Best Buy Sony WH-XB900N noise cancelling headphones: was $249.99, now $119.99 at Best Buy

Save $130 on these Sony wireless noise-canceling headphones, with up to 30 hours playback, Bluetooth 4.2 interface and a 3.5mm connector for wired use.

Dyson Pure Cool Link Air Purifier and Fan: was $499.99, now $399.99 at Best Buy Dyson Pure Cool Link Air Purifier and Fan: was $499.99, now $399.99 at Best Buy

Save $100 on the Dyson Cool Link Air Purifier and Fan. You might not need a cool breeze right now but it will be welcome relief come next summer.

Bowflex Treadmill 7: was $2399.99, now $1199.99 at Best Buy Bowflex Treadmill 7: was $2399.99, now $1199.99 at Best Buy

Save $1200 (50%) on the list price of the Bowflex Treadmill 7. This model features a 7-inch display and also links up to a tablet.

GoPro Hero 10: was $499.99, now $429.99 at Best Buy GoPro Hero 10: was $499.99, now $429.99 at Best Buy

Save $70 on the latest GoPro Hero 10. This small action camera features a 1.4-inch screen and will shoot super-high quality 5.3k video and 23MP stills.